Public Accounts Committee Calls for Refresher Courses for National Treasury Officers

In a recent push for enhanced financial governance, the Public Accounts Committee has taken a firm stance on improving the competence of accounting officers within the National Treasury. This move, aimed at bolstering adherence to the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), comes in the wake of the committee's evaluation of the financial statements of National Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies for the Financial Year 2020/2021. The committee's recommendations, adopted by the House, underscore a critical need for refresher programs and stricter enforcement of standards.

John Mbadi, the chair of the committee, highlighted the paradox of having qualified accountants in state departments who still fail to produce accurate financial statements. The committee's findings shed light on subpar accounting practices and a general lack of capacity within certain accounting units. Despite the presence of qualified personnel, non-compliance with laws was rampant, pointing towards either incompetence or resistance. Mbadi expressed his dismay over the persistent recurrence of unresolved audit and accounting issues, calling for immediate and decisive action to break this cycle of non-compliance.

Recommendations for Reform

The committee's report did not just diagnose problems but also prescribed solutions. It called for the National Treasury to initiate refresher courses focusing on the roles of accounting officers during the audit cycle. Additionally, it urged professional bodies like the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) to enforce adherence to standards more rigorously and to impose sanctions on those who fail to comply. The report also recommended further investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) into issues that could constitute economic crimes, highlighting the seriousness of the findings.

Mbadi's hope is that the recommendations, which mark a departure from previous responses to similar issues, will be implemented swiftly and effectively. The emphasis is on acting in the public interest, ensuring that the same mistakes are not repeated in future audit cycles. The Public Accounts Committee's stance reflects a broader mandate to scrutinize government expenditures and hold departments accountable, a task that has become increasingly crucial in the face of recurring financial mismanagement.

The committee's recommendations, if implemented, could mark a significant step forward in ensuring transparency and accountability within Kenya's public sector financial management. By addressing the root causes of non-compliance and incompetence, the initiative aims to foster a culture of excellence and integrity among accounting officers.