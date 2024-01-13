PTI’s Move to ECP: Seeking Approval for PTI-Nazriati Tickets Amid Symbol Shift

In a strategic move, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the issuance of election tickets to the PTI-Nazriati group candidates. This action is part of PTI’s contingency strategy, referred to as Plan B, which involves PTI candidates applying for tickets under the ‘batsman’ symbol. This measure was taken in anticipation of potential complications with their conventional ‘bat’ symbol.

Plan B: A Contingency Strategy

PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen has filed a petition with the ECP requesting that Returning Officers (ROs) accept the tickets of PTI-Nazriati candidates for the upcoming 2024 general election. PTI-Nazriati, a splinter group established in January 2012 by Akhtar Iqbal Dar following a fallout with PTI founder Imran Khan, has been issuing tickets on the ‘batsman’ symbol.

Conflict Over Symbols

PTI had previously contested the allocation of the ‘batsman’ symbol to PTI-Nazriati in June 2022, fearing voter confusion, but their appeal was not accepted by the ECP. PTI has advised its candidates to file complaints with election commissions at various levels if their tickets are rejected. The deadline for the submission of party tickets is January 13, according to the election schedule.

PTI’s Appeal Against ECP

Meanwhile, the ongoing hearing of the ECP’s appeal against the Peshawar High Court decision to restore PTI’s election symbol bat has drawn significant attention. The Chief Justice remarked that the ECP is a constitutional institution and emphasized the importance of democracy and fair elections within political parties. PTI’s lawyer argued that the ECP discriminated against PTI and violated Article 25 and Article 17 2 of the constitution. The Chief Justice asked the PTI lawyer to provide evidence to support their allegations against the ECP.