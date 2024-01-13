en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

PTI’s Move to ECP: Seeking Approval for PTI-Nazriati Tickets Amid Symbol Shift

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
PTI’s Move to ECP: Seeking Approval for PTI-Nazriati Tickets Amid Symbol Shift

In a strategic move, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the issuance of election tickets to the PTI-Nazriati group candidates. This action is part of PTI’s contingency strategy, referred to as Plan B, which involves PTI candidates applying for tickets under the ‘batsman’ symbol. This measure was taken in anticipation of potential complications with their conventional ‘bat’ symbol.

Plan B: A Contingency Strategy

PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen has filed a petition with the ECP requesting that Returning Officers (ROs) accept the tickets of PTI-Nazriati candidates for the upcoming 2024 general election. PTI-Nazriati, a splinter group established in January 2012 by Akhtar Iqbal Dar following a fallout with PTI founder Imran Khan, has been issuing tickets on the ‘batsman’ symbol.

Conflict Over Symbols

PTI had previously contested the allocation of the ‘batsman’ symbol to PTI-Nazriati in June 2022, fearing voter confusion, but their appeal was not accepted by the ECP. PTI has advised its candidates to file complaints with election commissions at various levels if their tickets are rejected. The deadline for the submission of party tickets is January 13, according to the election schedule.

PTI’s Appeal Against ECP

Meanwhile, the ongoing hearing of the ECP’s appeal against the Peshawar High Court decision to restore PTI’s election symbol bat has drawn significant attention. The Chief Justice remarked that the ECP is a constitutional institution and emphasized the importance of democracy and fair elections within political parties. PTI’s lawyer argued that the ECP discriminated against PTI and violated Article 25 and Article 17 2 of the constitution. The Chief Justice asked the PTI lawyer to provide evidence to support their allegations against the ECP.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
6 mins ago
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
Former President Donald Trump is steadily fortifying his position to secure the Republican nomination for the upcoming election. With a foresighted strategy, Trump’s focus extends beyond the immediate objective of triumphing in the primary. He is also setting his sights on the general election, indicating both his confidence in securing the nomination and his intent
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
Awaiting J. Ann Selzer's Iowa Caucus Poll: Anticipation and Lessons from 2020
50 mins ago
Awaiting J. Ann Selzer's Iowa Caucus Poll: Anticipation and Lessons from 2020
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
2 hours ago
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
24 mins ago
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
26 mins ago
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
Naam Tamilar Katchi Eyes Independent Run in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
45 mins ago
Naam Tamilar Katchi Eyes Independent Run in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
18 seconds
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
2 mins
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli's Unseen Bond: A Tale of Mutual Admiration
3 mins
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli's Unseen Bond: A Tale of Mutual Admiration
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
3 mins
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
3 mins
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
4 mins
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
4 mins
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
5 mins
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
34 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app