PTI's Hammad Azhar Resigns Amidst Challenges, Vows Continued Support for Imran Khan

Hammad Azhar, the Punjab President and General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has tendered his resignation from both positions, citing the need for effective leadership and direct access to the party's supreme leader, Imran Khan. Azhar shared his resignation letter addressed to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan on his social media account, announcing his decision to step down from his roles within the party.

Reasons Behind the Resignation

In his resignation letter, Azhar expressed his belief that, for the party to navigate current challenges effectively, a presence on the ground and direct access to Imran Khan is imperative. He emphasised his commitment to the PTI's ideals and stated his intention to continue serving the party as an activist despite resigning from his leadership positions. Azhar's resignation comes amidst legal troubles following the events of May 9, where cases have been filed against him under terrorism and various other charges. Azhar has been noticeably absent from the public eye ever since.

Azhar's Commitment to PTI

In his resignation letter, Azhar acknowledged his 13-year-long dedication to the PTI and reaffirmed his commitment to the party's cause. While stepping down from his formal roles within the organisation, Azhar indicated his readiness to continue contributing to the party's objectives as an engaged member.

Implications for PTI

This move underscores the ongoing challenges within PTI and the broader political landscape in Pakistan. Azhar's decision to resign, driven by his legal troubles and the desire for more direct leadership, signals a pivotal moment for the party as it navigates its current political challenges. His commitment to remain an active member of PTI despite stepping down from leadership roles reflects a dedication to the party's ideals and a hope for its resurgence under effective leadership.