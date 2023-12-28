en English
Judicial

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:32 am EST
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been sent to jail on judicial remand by a court of judicial magistrate in connection with 12 cases filed against him after the riots on May 9. This news comes as a recent development after Qureshi’s lawyers opposed the police’s request for a 30-day physical remand of the former foreign minister.

(Read Also: Strategic Alliances Surge in Pakistan’s Political Landscape: JUI-F and PPP Meet Ahead of 2024 Elections)

High Security Hearing and Rearrest

The hearing took place under high security, a testament to the gravity of the charges laid against Qureshi. His legal team put forth an argument for his acquittal, noting that others implicated in the May 9 violence had been cleared. A day prior to this court appearance, the PTI vice president had been rearrested outside Adiala Jail, following his release on bail in the cipher case based on Supreme Court orders.

The Cipher Case

The cipher case involves allegations that former Prime Minister Imran Khan, with Qureshi as foreign minister at the time, used a cipher from the US as ‘evidence’ of an international conspiracy to oust his government for political gains. This was an attempt to counter a no-confidence motion, a contentious tactic that has stirred up much debate within the political sphere.

(Read Also: Jeddah Anti-Narcotics Force Arrests Two Pakistani Nationals in Major Drug Bust)

Qureshi’s Claims and Future Implications

Qureshi claimed he was not present in Rawalpindi on May 9, stating that he was in Karachi instead. He also alleged that he was manhandled and tortured, raising concerns over the treatment of political figures in custody. Despite these claims, Qureshi’s involvement in the May 9 violence has resulted in a 14-day judicial remand, marking a significant development in the ongoing political tension in Pakistan.

Judicial Pakistan Politics
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

