PTI Unveils Manifesto for Election 2024 in Islamabad Press Conference

The political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming general elections in 2024. The key highlights of the manifesto include significant plans for the education sector, an independent foreign policy, and a proposal for reducing the government's tenure to four years. This announcement was made by PTI's Barrister Gohar Ali Khan during a press conference.

Reformative Approach

The PTI's manifesto, titled 'Shandaar Pakistan, Shandaar Mustaqbil aur Kharaab Maazi sey chutkara,' promises an array of social and constitutional reforms. The party intends to set up a truth and reconciliation commission, ensure the rule of law, and model the country after 'Riyasat-i-Madina.' Furthermore, the manifesto includes plans for tax scheme reform, subsidies for farmers, solar energy projects, and the implementation of a universal health card.

Education and Foreign Policy

The manifesto particularly emphasizes reform in the education sector, proposing a shift towards skill-based education. This move is expected to equip the youth better for the changing demands of the job market. In matters of foreign policy, PTI advocates an independent stance that aligns with Pakistan's interests, emphasizing equality and non-interference in Pakistan's internal affairs.

Candidates for the National Assembly

Simultaneously, PTI has announced its list of candidates for the National Assembly from Karachi, totaling 22 individuals. These candidates, such as Wali Muhammad Mugheri for NA-229 (Malir-I), Dr. Masroor Sial for NA-230 (Malir-II), and Khalid Mehmood Ali for NA-231 (Malir-III), will be running as independents. This decision follows a Supreme Court verdict and implies that these candidates will be using different symbols in the election.