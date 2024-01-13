en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

PTI Switches to ‘Batsman’ Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:29 am EST
PTI Switches to ‘Batsman’ Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing

In a pivotal move, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is choreographing a strategic dance with its faction, PTI-Nazriati, to adopt the ‘batsman’ symbol for its election candidates. This proactive tactic has been triggered as the Supreme Court deliberates on a plea by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to challenge the restoration of PTI’s traditional electoral symbol, the ‘bat’, by the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

PTI’s Strategic Maneuver

Anticipating the potential loss of the ‘bat’ symbol, PTI has instructed candidates holding PTI-Nazriati tickets to submit them promptly. The party’s game plan is to address any ensuing complications with the ECP and high courts swiftly. This decision has been influenced by remarks made by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, and the concern that the ECP might allocate separate symbols to each party candidate.

Symbolic Controversy

Ironically, back in June 2022, PTI had opposed the allocation of the ‘batsman’ symbol to PTI-Nazriati, citing potential voter confusion. However, the ECP disregarded their concern. Now, PTI aims to use the resemblance between the ‘bat’ and ‘batsman’ symbols to its advantage, hoping to facilitate voter recognition.

Legal Battles and Uncertainties

Adding to the drama, the Supreme Court is currently hearing the ECP’s petition against the PHC’s decision to restore PTI’s iconic bat election symbol. The court has raised questions about the legitimacy of PTI’s intra-party elections and the allocation of the bat symbol, provoking intense debate on the legality and transparency of PTI’s internal processes.

Simultaneously, the ECP has directed returning officers to reject applications from party members attempting to adopt another party’s election symbol. The ECP accuses these applications of being ploys to deceive the Commission and of violating the affidavit accompanying their nomination papers.

While the conditions of the agreement between PTI and PTI-Nazriati remain undisclosed, the ECP announced a two-hour extension to the deadline for political parties to secure their electoral symbols on the final day of allotment.

In conclusion, the controversy surrounding PTI’s electoral symbol, the bat, has sparked a captivating saga of legal battles, strategic moves, and political intrigue. As the Supreme Court hearing unfolds, the future of PTI’s electoral symbol hangs in the balance, and the implications for Pakistani democracy are significant.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
14 mins ago
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
In a significant decision that has stirred the political milieu of Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a directive preventing returning officers from allotting ‘alternative symbols’ to candidates. This decision directly impacts Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a prominent political party that had developed a contingency plan to use ‘batsman’ as an alternative symbol,
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
PTI's Move to ECP: Seeking Approval for PTI-Nazriati Tickets Amid Symbol Shift
24 mins ago
PTI's Move to ECP: Seeking Approval for PTI-Nazriati Tickets Amid Symbol Shift
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Elections: Impact on Cross-Strait Relations
30 mins ago
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Elections: Impact on Cross-Strait Relations
Investor Portfolios, Elections, and Market Performance: An In-depth Analysis
15 mins ago
Investor Portfolios, Elections, and Market Performance: An In-depth Analysis
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
22 mins ago
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
Isaac Levido: The Master Strategist Steering the Tories towards Victory
24 mins ago
Isaac Levido: The Master Strategist Steering the Tories towards Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
2 mins
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
4 mins
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
5 mins
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
5 mins
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
South Africa Calls on World Court to Rule on Israel's Gaza Operations: Genocide or Defense?
8 mins
South Africa Calls on World Court to Rule on Israel's Gaza Operations: Genocide or Defense?
House Republicans Shift Stance on Abortion Legislation Amidst Legal and Political Upheaval
9 mins
House Republicans Shift Stance on Abortion Legislation Amidst Legal and Political Upheaval
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
11 mins
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
14 mins
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
15 mins
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
25 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app