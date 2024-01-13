PTI Switches to ‘Batsman’ Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing

In a pivotal move, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is choreographing a strategic dance with its faction, PTI-Nazriati, to adopt the ‘batsman’ symbol for its election candidates. This proactive tactic has been triggered as the Supreme Court deliberates on a plea by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to challenge the restoration of PTI’s traditional electoral symbol, the ‘bat’, by the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

PTI’s Strategic Maneuver

Anticipating the potential loss of the ‘bat’ symbol, PTI has instructed candidates holding PTI-Nazriati tickets to submit them promptly. The party’s game plan is to address any ensuing complications with the ECP and high courts swiftly. This decision has been influenced by remarks made by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, and the concern that the ECP might allocate separate symbols to each party candidate.

Symbolic Controversy

Ironically, back in June 2022, PTI had opposed the allocation of the ‘batsman’ symbol to PTI-Nazriati, citing potential voter confusion. However, the ECP disregarded their concern. Now, PTI aims to use the resemblance between the ‘bat’ and ‘batsman’ symbols to its advantage, hoping to facilitate voter recognition.

Legal Battles and Uncertainties

Adding to the drama, the Supreme Court is currently hearing the ECP’s petition against the PHC’s decision to restore PTI’s iconic bat election symbol. The court has raised questions about the legitimacy of PTI’s intra-party elections and the allocation of the bat symbol, provoking intense debate on the legality and transparency of PTI’s internal processes.

Simultaneously, the ECP has directed returning officers to reject applications from party members attempting to adopt another party’s election symbol. The ECP accuses these applications of being ploys to deceive the Commission and of violating the affidavit accompanying their nomination papers.

While the conditions of the agreement between PTI and PTI-Nazriati remain undisclosed, the ECP announced a two-hour extension to the deadline for political parties to secure their electoral symbols on the final day of allotment.

In conclusion, the controversy surrounding PTI’s electoral symbol, the bat, has sparked a captivating saga of legal battles, strategic moves, and political intrigue. As the Supreme Court hearing unfolds, the future of PTI’s electoral symbol hangs in the balance, and the implications for Pakistani democracy are significant.