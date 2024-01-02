en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

PTI-P Rules Out National Seat Adjustment: Confidence Expressed for Upcoming Elections

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
PTI-P Rules Out National Seat Adjustment: Confidence Expressed for Upcoming Elections

Pervez Khattak, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI-P), has unequivocally ruled out any national seat adjustment with other political parties in the upcoming elections, delivering a clear message during a media interaction on Tuesday. This announcement comes as the PTI-P gears up for the elections, with Khattak expressing a strong confidence in the party’s readiness and strategy.

Standing Firm on National Seat Adjustment

According to Khattak, the PTI-P is not considering seat adjustments at a national level with any party. This step, often seen as a tactical move to increase chances of winning, has been categorically ruled out by the PTI-P chairman. He emphasized that while the party may consider such adjustments at the local level, there will be no significant alliances formed nationally. This firm stance implies a robust confidence in the party’s own strength and electoral prospects.

Announcement of Candidates

Khattak has indicated that the names of the PTI-P’s candidates for the upcoming elections will be announced after January 13. This suggests that the party’s strategy and candidate selection process is well underway but still subject to final decisions and approvals. It also signals the party’s methodical approach to the elections, with each step carefully planned and executed.

Reflecting on Past Performance

During the interaction, Khattak also reflected on his time serving the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a tenure marked by several significant initiatives and achievements. His optimism for positive election outcomes is largely based on his past performance and the reputation he has built during his years in public service. The chairman’s confidence in the party’s prospects and readiness for the elections is a key indicator of the PTI-P’s anticipated electoral performance.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

IGP announces cash rewards up to Tk1 lakh for info on 'election saboteurs'

By Muhammad Jawad

India's BJP Targets More than 400 Seats in Upcoming Lok Sabha Election

By Dil Bar Irshad

Democracy vs Autocracy: A Global Battle at the Polls in 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi

By Muhammad Jawad

2024 Republican Presidential Race Resumes: A Tale of Strategies and Do ...
@Elections · 12 mins
2024 Republican Presidential Race Resumes: A Tale of Strategies and Do ...
heart comment 0
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play

By Dil Bar Irshad

Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign ‘Donate for Desh’ Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks

By Rafia Tasleem

Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Latest Headlines
World News
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
20 seconds
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
20 seconds
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection
56 seconds
Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection
Family Love Shines Bright Following Chiefs' New Year's Eve Victory
56 seconds
Family Love Shines Bright Following Chiefs' New Year's Eve Victory
Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window
56 seconds
Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window
The Double-Edged Sword of Mindfulness: The Need for a Balanced Approach
59 seconds
The Double-Edged Sword of Mindfulness: The Need for a Balanced Approach
Natural Skin Care Product Market to Reach $13.4 Billion By 2032
1 min
Natural Skin Care Product Market to Reach $13.4 Billion By 2032
Former Indonesian Minister Rizal Ramli Passes Away, Leaving a Marked Legacy
1 min
Former Indonesian Minister Rizal Ramli Passes Away, Leaving a Marked Legacy
Liverpool Mental Health Therapist Struck Off Register Amidst Professional Misconduct
1 min
Liverpool Mental Health Therapist Struck Off Register Amidst Professional Misconduct
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app