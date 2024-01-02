PTI-P Rules Out National Seat Adjustment: Confidence Expressed for Upcoming Elections

Pervez Khattak, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI-P), has unequivocally ruled out any national seat adjustment with other political parties in the upcoming elections, delivering a clear message during a media interaction on Tuesday. This announcement comes as the PTI-P gears up for the elections, with Khattak expressing a strong confidence in the party’s readiness and strategy.

Standing Firm on National Seat Adjustment

According to Khattak, the PTI-P is not considering seat adjustments at a national level with any party. This step, often seen as a tactical move to increase chances of winning, has been categorically ruled out by the PTI-P chairman. He emphasized that while the party may consider such adjustments at the local level, there will be no significant alliances formed nationally. This firm stance implies a robust confidence in the party’s own strength and electoral prospects.

Announcement of Candidates

Khattak has indicated that the names of the PTI-P’s candidates for the upcoming elections will be announced after January 13. This suggests that the party’s strategy and candidate selection process is well underway but still subject to final decisions and approvals. It also signals the party’s methodical approach to the elections, with each step carefully planned and executed.

Reflecting on Past Performance

During the interaction, Khattak also reflected on his time serving the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a tenure marked by several significant initiatives and achievements. His optimism for positive election outcomes is largely based on his past performance and the reputation he has built during his years in public service. The chairman’s confidence in the party’s prospects and readiness for the elections is a key indicator of the PTI-P’s anticipated electoral performance.