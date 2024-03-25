PTI Leaders Denounce Social Media Campaign Against Shahid Afridi

ISLAMABAD, March 25, 2024 - In a turn of events that highlights intra-party dynamics and the power of social media within political organizations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Sher Afzal Marwat and Ali Muhammad Khan have openly criticized their party's social media team for initiating a propaganda campaign against former cricket captain Shahid Afridi. This internal controversy sheds light on the complex relationship between politics, social media, and celebrity influence in Pakistan.

Advertisment

Origins of the Controversy

The discord began when an old video resurfaced on X, featuring Shahid Afridi discussing the no-confidence motion against then-Prime Minister Imran Khan and his administration's performance since 2018. The circulation of this video sparked a wave of criticism from Imran Khan's supporters and PTI's social media operatives. In response, Marwat took to X, defending Afridi and denouncing the campaign as 'false and irrelevant,' urging the party's social media team to focus on positivity. Meanwhile, Ali Muhammad Khan highlighted the mutual respect between Afridi and Khan, calling them both national heroes.

Reactions and Responses

Advertisment

Azhar Mashwani, a prominent PTI social media activist, countered Marwat's statements, suggesting that party platforms should align with Imran Khan's narrative rather than personal grievances. This exchange underscores the ongoing struggle within PTI to balance individual opinions with the collective party stance. Afridi, for his part, maintained his admiration for Imran Khan, stating that propaganda would not alter his narrative or diminish his respect for the former prime minister.

Implications for PTI and Political Discourse

This incident not only highlights the internal tensions within PTI but also the broader implications of social media's role in shaping political narratives and internal party dynamics. As political entities increasingly rely on digital platforms to communicate and rally support, the potential for misunderstandings and internal conflicts escalates. This episode serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between personal expression and party unity in the digital age.

As the PTI navigates this controversy, the broader question of how political parties manage dissent and diversity of opinion within their ranks remains pertinent. The incident with Afridi and PTI's social media team illustrates the challenges and opportunities that social media presents to contemporary political organizations, signaling a need for strategic communication and empathy in political discourse.