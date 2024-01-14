PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace

Arrest warrants have been issued in Mansehra for Babar Saleem Swati, a former adviser to the chief minister and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and his nephew, Kamal Saleem Swati. The warrants were issued by Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao, citing the duo’s continuous involvement in activities disrupting the district’s peace and order, and instigating public demonstrations against the government’s authority.

Warrants Ignored, Peace Disturbed

Babar Saleem Swati has repeatedly ignored warnings to halt activities that disrupt the district’s tranquility. The former adviser to the chief minister continued with his disruptive activities despite previous arrest warrants issued at the request of the district police officer.

Immediate Arrest and Confinement Ordered

The deputy commissioner has now ordered both Babar Saleem Swati and his nephew Kamal Saleem Swati to be arrested and confined at the central prison in Haripur, under section 3(1) of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

Disruption to District’s Peace

The order states that Babar Saleem Swati poses a grave threat to the peaceful environment of Mansehra by instigating the public to challenge the government’s authority. Kamal Saleem Swati is also accused of similar disruptive activities that have disturbed the peace in the district.