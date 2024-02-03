PTI Founder Sheikh Rasheed Summoned in May 9 Violence Case

In a significant development in the political landscape of Pakistan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, along with former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed and Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, have been summoned by the court. This summons stems from their alleged involvement in the violent incidents that unfolded on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The May 9 Violence: A Snapshot

Protests and violent clashes broke out across Pakistan in the wake of the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. These protests were not limited to public spaces but alarmingly, army installations also came under attack. The severity of this civil unrest has led to Imran Khan being named as the main accused in all cases related to the May 9 riots.

Witnesses Step Forward: The Accusations

Statements recorded by witnesses, including former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, and Umar Tanvir, have implicated Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed in the orchestration of the May 9 violence. They have stated that the violence was carried out under the direct orders of these political figures. Additionally, Ajmal Sabir, a PTI-backed candidate, has revealed that Sheikh Rasheed convened a planning meeting on May 6 at his residence, Lal Haveli.

The Fallout: Arrests and Court Summons

Following the revocation of his bail, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed has been taken into custody. His arrest is directly linked to the May 9 violence case. This development comes alongside the summoning of Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, and Sheikh Rashid Shafiq to court, marking a significant turning point in the investigation into the May 9 riots.