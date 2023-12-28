PTI Founder and Leaders Revealed as ECP Defaulters During Scrutiny

Political tremors are shaking the foundation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released a list of prominent figures, including the party’s founder and former prime minister, who have defaulted on fines imposed for violations of the electoral code of conduct. The list, which names 37 candidates in total, features heavyweights like the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Kamran Bangash, Taimur Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai, Ishtiaq Armar, and Amjad Afridi.

PTI Leaders and the Scrutiny Scourge

The defaulters were identified during the ECP’s rigorous scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming general elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024. The electoral body has instructed returning officers to collect these fines during the scrutiny process. They have been warned that non-payment could result in the rejection of their nomination papers. The scrutiny process will continue until December 30, with the deadline for appeals against nomination decisions set for January 3.

Imran Khan’s Legal Quagmire

In a related development, PTI founder and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, finds himself ensnared in a web of legal troubles. The Supreme Court of Pakistan refused to entertain his plea for the suspension of his conviction in the Toshakhana case. Khan was convicted of misusing his position to sell state gifts, leading to his disqualification from holding public office for five years. Despite the suspension of his sentence, his conviction and disqualification remain intact.

PTI’s Symbolic Struggle

Further complicating matters for the PTI, the ECP has withheld the party’s ‘bat’ symbol for not complying with Section 209 of the Elections Act, 2017, regarding intra-party polls. The loss of its symbol is seen as a significant setback for PTI, potentially impacting its standing in the forthcoming general elections.

Re-arrest of PTI Vice Chairman

Adding fuel to the fire, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was re-arrested on charges of attacking the GHQ after initially being granted bail. His daughter has lodged a petition with the ECP, alleging her father’s illegal confinement. PTI’s leadership and legal team are mounting efforts to secure Qureshi’s release, denouncing his treatment by the Punjab Police.

