Law

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle

On Saturday, as the Supreme Court of Pakistan was engrossed in a pivotal legal battle pertaining to the electoral symbol of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan found himself in the midst of a personal crisis. A police team visited his residence while he was at the apex court. This incident coincided with the ongoing court proceedings, raising questions about its timing and intent.

Unforeseen Interruptions

Gohar Ali Khan was informed of the police intrusion during the course of the hearing. It prompted an immediate reaction from Barrister Ali Zafar, another key PTI lawyer. Zafar suggested that Gohar take a leave from the proceedings to attend to the home incident. The PTI Chairman subsequently informed the Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa about the police visit, claiming that his son and nephew were ‘tortured’ and a computer and documents were confiscated from his house.

Police Denial and Court Intervention

The Islamabad Police Inspector General (IG) refuted the allegations. He asserted that the police were not aware that the house belonged to Gohar and denied that anything was either taken or damaged during the visit. The IG reassured that any grievances from Gohar would be appropriately addressed. Chief Justice Isa, upon learning of the incident, directed the additional attorney general to investigate the matter, underlining that such instances should not recur.

The Legal Battle Continues

While the incident at Gohar’s house unfolded, the Supreme Court continued its review of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s appeal against the decision of the Peshawar High Court to restore PTI’s electoral symbol. The incident has added another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battle, further intensifying the political tension in the country.

Law Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

