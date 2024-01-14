PTI Candidates to Contest Election Independently as ‘Bat’ Symbol Revoked

Supreme Court Decision Shakes PTI

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to set aside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order reinstating the ‘bat’ as PTI’s electoral symbol, the party announces that its candidates will run independently. This decision deals a significant blow to Imran Khan-led PTI’s aspirations in the upcoming elections.

PTI Chairman’s Response

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expresses deep disappointment with the controversial Supreme Court order. He affirms that the party will issue a list of candidates with new election symbols. Despite losing the ‘bat,’ Barrister Gohar emphasizes that the people remain with PTI, and the party will challenge the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Preparedness for Independent Contest

PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar reveals that the party was anticipating the decision, and preparations for independent contesting are complete. He asserts that PTI candidates cannot be barred from the elections as independents. With a determined spirit, he announces that PTI will compete in the upcoming elections with full force.

Supreme Court Ruling and Chief Justice’s Remarks

Chief Justice Faez Isa, leading a three-member bench, declares the PHC plea inadmissible, citing procedural grounds. The verdict criticizes PTI’s failure to provide evidence of transparent intra-party elections. The Chief Justice clarifies that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had consistently urged PTI to conduct intra-party elections, emphasizing that the ECP’s actions were not discriminatory.