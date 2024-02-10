PTI-Backed Independent Candidates Challenge RO Decisions for NA-47 and NA-48 in Islamabad High Court

In a dramatic turn of events, independent candidates Ali Bukhari and Shoaib Shaheen, backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have contested the election results of the National Assembly constituencies NA-47 and NA-48 in Islamabad. Both candidates filed applications with the Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging the decisions made by the Returning Officers (RO).
Unraveling the Allegations
Ali Bukhari, the independent candidate for NA-48, alleges rigging as the cause of his defeat. Initially leading by 53,000 votes, Bukhari claims that the elections were 'stolen' from him. He announced his intention to lodge an FIR against the RO and called for a judicial inquiry.
Echoing similar sentiments, Shoaib Shaheen, the independent candidate for NA-47, also alleges foul play. Shaheen asserts that he has evidence of winning the election with a substantial margin. He expressed his faith in the judiciary as the last hope for justice.
The Official Results
The unofficial results indicate a victory for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in two of the three constituencies in the federal capital. Anjum Aqeel Khan and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry secured victories in NA-46 and NA-47, respectively.
In NA-48, independent candidate Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz emerged victorious, defeating both Bukhari and another PTI-backed candidate, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.
The Road Ahead
The petitions filed by Bukhari and Shaheen request an immediate hearing. As the nation watches this unfolding drama, the hope for transparency and fairness in the electoral process remains paramount. The outcome of these petitions could potentially reshape the political landscape in Islamabad and beyond.
In a world where democracy is the pulse of nations, the integrity of elections is a matter of grave importance. The allegations of rigging and the subsequent legal challenges by Bukhari and Shaheen underscore this significance. As the judiciary steps in to adjudicate, the quest for truth and justice continues.