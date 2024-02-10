PTI-Backed Independent Candidates Challenge Election Results in LHC and IHC

In a dramatic turn of events, independent candidates affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have petitioned the Lahore High Court (LHC) and Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge the results of recent elections in various constituencies. The disputes involve key political figures such as Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Ata Tarar.
The Grounds for Dispute
The petitioners cite irregularities like being barred from the returning officer's (RO) office during the result announcement and discrepancies between the announced results and those recorded on Form-45. In Lahore, Yousuf Mio contests Shehbaz Sharif's victory in PP-164, while Alia Hamza's husband objects to Hamza Shehbaz's win in NA-118.
Dr. Yasmeen Rashid challenges Nawaz Sharif's victory in NA-130, Shehzad Farooq questions Maryam Nawaz's success in NA-119, and Zaheer Abbas Khokhar challenges Ata Tarar's triumph in NA-127. In Islamabad, PTI-backed candidates Shoaib Shaheen and Ali Bukhari contest the results in constituencies NA-47 and NA-48, alleging undue pressure on returning officers and claiming a significant majority of votes as per Form-45.
A Plea for Justice
The petitioners seek immediate hearings, placing their trust in the judiciary to address their grievances. They assert that the election results do not reflect the true will of the people and urge the courts to rectify the perceived injustices.
The Role of Form-45
Central to these disputes is Form-45, a crucial document in the Pakistani electoral process. It contains the tabulated results from each polling station, signed by the presiding officer and representatives of political parties present at the count. The petitioners claim that the announced results deviate significantly from the figures recorded on these forms.
As the legal battles unfold, Pakistan watches with bated breath, hoping for a resolution that upholds the principles of democracy and justice.
In the heart of this turmoil lies the belief in fair and transparent elections, a cornerstone of any thriving democracy. The outcome of these petitions will not only impact the political landscape of Pakistan but also set a precedent for future elections.