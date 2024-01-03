Psychic Predicts Political Futures on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’

In an unusual turn of events, Fox News host Jesse Watters welcomed psychic Paula Roberts, better known as ‘The English Psychic,’ on the premiere of his show ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’ Instead of turning to a political expert, Watters sought Roberts’ tarot card readings to forecast the political trajectories of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Psychic Predictions Over Political Analysis

Notably, Roberts’ predictions for the two political figures were drawn from her tarot deck. For Trump, who is currently enmeshed in multiple criminal trials, Roberts foretold a sense of loss. This interpretation prompted Watters to suggest that Trump might be excessively ruminating on past defeats rather than concentrating on the present.

Biden’s Monetary Gain in 2024

When it came to predicting Biden’s prospects for 2024, Roberts pulled a card that signified a substantial monetary gain. Watters, in response, made a jest about China and proposed introducing Roberts to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who is spearheading an inquiry into the Biden family. However, it’s noteworthy that Comer’s investigation has yet to produce any substantial evidence or gain significant traction.

Exploring Unconventional Avenues

Despite the unconventional choice of a psychic over a political expert for such predictions, Watters seemed to place significant weight on Robert’s readings. The Fox News host also had a personal reading, with Roberts foreseeing the possibility of another child in his future. As the political landscape continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether these psychic predictions bear any weight.