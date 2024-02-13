PSU Demands Professional Conduct Among Public Officers

In a bid to uphold the highest standards of integrity and dignity, the Public Service Union of Belize (PSU) has issued a stern reminder to its members about the importance of professional conduct. The statement, released today, February 13, 2024, comes in response to numerous complaints about disrespectful language, unprofessional treatment, and unauthorized transfers and postings.

Advertisment

PSU's Call for Professional Conduct

The PSU's statement serves as a clarion call for public officers to demonstrate the highest level of professional conduct, integrity, and respect. The union has received complaints from its members regarding disrespectful language and unprofessional treatment. Moreover, there have been instances of unauthorized transfers and postings, which are in direct violation of the regulations set by the Public Services Commission.

Regulations Prohibiting Unauthorized Transfers

Advertisment

The PSU has reminded its members of the regulations that strictly prohibit such behavior. The power to transfer public officers lies solely with the Public Services Commission and its delegate, the Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Public Service. Any transfers not authorized by them are considered unauthorized and should be reported to the union immediately.

Opposition to Contract-Based Re-Employment

In addition to addressing the issue of unauthorized transfers, the PSU has also expressed its opposition to the re-employment of Administrative Officers and Finance Officers on a contract basis. The union believes that such practices undermine the integrity of the public service and the professional conduct expected of its officers.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct's 2023 annual report echoes these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of upholding high ethical standards in the legal profession. The report highlights the disposition of 41 disciplinary cases, including two judicial misconduct cases, and the board's continued efforts to educate Ohio judges and lawyers about their professional responsibilities.

The board's recommendations for discipline against Ohio attorneys and judges, panel hearings, advisory opinions, and staff involvement in continuing education seminars are all testament to its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct.