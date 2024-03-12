PSOE Prepares for Budget Battle Amidst Resignations and Regional Demands in Spain

The PSOE is gearing up for another complicated and crucial negotiation with its partners after the resignations that enabled the resolution of the amnesty law last week, focusing on the General State Budgets. While keeping negotiations somewhat obscured, Junts has already warned of its intention to push for unique financing for Catalonia. Simultaneously, the PSOE has launched an offensive against the PP in city councils and autonomous regions to underscore the implications of their refusal to support the deficit and debt objectives proposed by the government.

Socialists to Spotlight Economic Impact After PP's Senate Decision

Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis, the socialist party's head of institutional action and major cities, announced on Monday that the party will present motions for voting in parliamentary and municipal plenaries detailing the economic impact of the PP's decision ratified last week in the Senate. These motions will illustrate what the municipality or regional government could have done with the funds. For instance, he estimated that Málaga will have 36 million euros less to spend, equivalent to 400 affordable homes. Madrid, he stated, will miss out on allocating 200 million euros, affecting approximately 1,800 subsidized homes. The PP's vote against the stability path was seen as an attempt to block the Budgets, as the law on budgetary stability requires approval of deficit and debt targets by both the lower and upper houses.

Ministry Defies PP Opposition, Advances Stringent Budget Objectives for Approval

However, the Ministry of Finance argues that a State Attorney report now authorizes them to move forward, even if they have to proceed with the previous year's objectives, endorsed by both chambers and the European Council. These objectives are more stringent than those proposed for this year, applying not only to the State but also to other administrations that must now adjust their budgets. The socialist leader accused the PP of disregarding the people's "needs" and hindering essential investments in education, healthcare, and public services that promote equality. He also issued a warning, stating that if the PP's intention is to hinder the government and obstruct the Budgets, they won't succeed, emphasizing the determination to have Budgets and a lasting legislative term.

In line with Pedro Sánchez's recent statements amid criticism from the PP regarding the amnesty and Koldo case, Rodríguez de Celis expressed confidence in passing this year's Budgets. However, he ruled out a fiscal pact similar to the one demanded by the independentists.