Politics

PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 am EST
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions

As Spain’s political landscape braces for a tumultuous 2024, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) has called out the People’s Party (PP) over alleged clandestine meetings with Catalan political party, Junts per Catalunya (Junts). This criticism follows a report by La Vanguardia, unveiling a covert meeting between the PP and Junts preceding the unsuccessful investiture negotiations undertaken by Alberto Nunez Feijoo.

PSOE Demands Transparency

The PSOE has urged the PP to divulge more details about their discussions with Junts, as well as other potential covert meetings. The socialists claim to have held their own talks with Junts publicly and with discretion, implying that the PP’s clandestine meetings undermine the principles of transparency in political engagements.

PP’s Response to the Allegations

Daniel Sirera from the PP confirmed the secretive meeting, characterizing it as cordial yet fruitless due to Junts’ insistence on amnesty and a self-determination referendum. Sirera further contended that Feijoo was oblivious to the meeting and assured that the PP would not negotiate a pact in return for an amnesty. The PP’s spokesperson in Congress, Miguel Tellado, refuted any contact for a potential agreement on Feijoo’s investiture.

Junts’ Stance on the Matter

Junts sources corroborate the meeting requested by the PP, stressing their refusal to be implicated in any pact that incorporates the far right. Junts further expressed their general skepticism in negotiating with both the PP and the PSOE.

Spain’s political dynamics in 2024 are predicted to extend the polarization witnessed in 2023, with PSOE Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez retaining power following an amnesty agreement with Catalan separatists. The potential comeback of Carles Puigdemont, the architect of the failed Catalan independence bid, poses an additional challenge. The political spectrum also anticipates a leadership change on the Spanish right and more discord within the parties to the left of Sánchez’s PSOE. Amid these developments, the regional and European elections scheduled for 2024 will further mold Spain’s political future.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

