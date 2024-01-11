Pryor Gibson Appointed to Steer Troubled ReBuild NC Towards Success

Pryor Gibson, a seasoned legislative advisor appointed by Governor Roy Cooper, has been tasked to revamp ReBuild NC, a beleaguered hurricane recovery agency grappling with a trail of administrative hitches and questionable practices. ReBuild NC, or the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, captained by Laura Hogshead, continues to face mounting criticism over its handling of recovery operations following Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Financial Missteps and Bureaucratic Hurdles

Despite an injection of approximately $800 million in federal funding, the agency has been marred by bureaucratic bottlenecks, inconsistent decision-making, and wasteful practices. Such operational failures have resulted in prolonged displacement and inadequate housing for survivors. Richard Trumper, a prior appointee, managed to accelerate the pace of home construction but struggled with issues of subpar construction quality and the replacement of modular homes with mobile homes.

Housing Crisis and Delayed Payments

Adding fuel to the fire, ReBuild NC has also grappled with problems of delayed rent payments to landlords, exacerbating the already tense relationship between tenants and property owners. This mismanagement has been detrimental to those displaced by the hurricanes, leaving them in a constant state of uncertainty and instability.

Gibson's New Challenge

This assignment is not Gibson's first rodeo in tackling issues within state agencies. He previously spearheaded the Division of Employment Security during a period of soaring unemployment claims and overpayments. Interestingly, Gibson's compensation is reported to be higher than both Trumper's and Hogshead's, indicating the importance the Cooper administration places on his role in rectifying the issues plaguing ReBuild NC.