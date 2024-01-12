en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Climate & Environment

Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis’ Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis’ Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy

The campaign event in Ames, Iowa, featuring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, took an unexpected turn when a series of protests dampened the proceedings. The event, hosted by Never Back Down PAC, was disrupted three times by anti-fossil fuel protesters, marking a turbulent chapter in DeSantis’ campaign trail.

Protests and Interruptions

The most dramatic interruption occurred when a protester attempted to ascend the stage, brandishing a flag labeling Governor DeSantis as a ‘Climate Criminal.’ The scene was captured in a video posted by a CBS News reporter on social media. The protester was swiftly tackled by a security guard, sparking a wave of reactions online. Earlier, other protesters had been removed from the event, leading DeSantis to comment on their rudeness and accuse them of pushing an agenda.

DeSantis’ Response

Following the incident, DeSantis responded by suggesting that the protest was indicative of broader issues within the college system. He also criticized the protesters’ agenda, emphasizing the need for energy independence and accusing them of media bias. Despite the disruptions, DeSantis remained composed and continued with his remarks, shedding light on his candidacy.

The Aftermath

After the incident, the Sunrise Movement, a climate change advocacy group, shared the video and rallied criticism against DeSantis for his connections to fossil fuel donors. The group’s post suggested a disparity in the treatment of protesters and donors by security personnel. Media outlet The Hill has reached out to Never Back Down PAC seeking their comment on the incident.

0
Climate & Environment Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

