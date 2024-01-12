Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis’ Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy

The campaign event in Ames, Iowa, featuring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, took an unexpected turn when a series of protests dampened the proceedings. The event, hosted by Never Back Down PAC, was disrupted three times by anti-fossil fuel protesters, marking a turbulent chapter in DeSantis’ campaign trail.

Protests and Interruptions

The most dramatic interruption occurred when a protester attempted to ascend the stage, brandishing a flag labeling Governor DeSantis as a ‘Climate Criminal.’ The scene was captured in a video posted by a CBS News reporter on social media. The protester was swiftly tackled by a security guard, sparking a wave of reactions online. Earlier, other protesters had been removed from the event, leading DeSantis to comment on their rudeness and accuse them of pushing an agenda.

DeSantis’ Response

Following the incident, DeSantis responded by suggesting that the protest was indicative of broader issues within the college system. He also criticized the protesters’ agenda, emphasizing the need for energy independence and accusing them of media bias. Despite the disruptions, DeSantis remained composed and continued with his remarks, shedding light on his candidacy.

The Aftermath

After the incident, the Sunrise Movement, a climate change advocacy group, shared the video and rallied criticism against DeSantis for his connections to fossil fuel donors. The group’s post suggested a disparity in the treatment of protesters and donors by security personnel. Media outlet The Hill has reached out to Never Back Down PAC seeking their comment on the incident.