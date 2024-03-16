Protesters Rally Against Fast-Track Bill in Coromandel: Concerns Rise Over Mining on Conservation Land

Community members and conservationists on the Coromandel Peninsula rallied against the proposed Fast-Track Approvals Bill, fearing it would pave the way for easier mining on protected lands. Catherine Delahunty, a former Green MP and activist with the Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki, voiced concerns alongside around 80 protesters at Karangahake Gorge, highlighting the bill's potential to bypass traditional environmental and community safeguards.

Advertisment

Community and Conservation Concerns

The Fast-Track Approvals Bill, currently under consideration, aims to expedite the consenting process for large-scale projects, including mining. This legislation proposes that projects be evaluated by a panel, with the final decision resting in the hands of a minister. Critics argue this process could undermine the roles of the Environment Court, local councils, the Department of Conservation, and iwi, effectively sidelining comprehensive environmental assessments and community input.

Government Perspective and Industry Support

Advertisment

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop defended the bill, suggesting it was a necessary step to cut through bureaucratic 'red and green tape' that hinders economic development and infrastructure projects. While he did not guarantee a ban on new mining on Department of Conservation (DOC) land or new coal mining projects, Bishop emphasized the bill's focus on regional and national significance, including potential mining initiatives. This stance has received backing from business groups, who argue that the streamlined process will facilitate growth and development across various sectors.

Environmental Implications and National Debate

The debate over the Fast-Track Approvals Bill reflects broader tensions between economic development and environmental preservation in New Zealand. As the bill progresses, its implications for conservation efforts and the traditional rights of communities and iwi to participate in environmental decision-making remain hotly contested. The situation at Karangahake Gorge serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between protecting New Zealand's natural heritage and pursuing economic opportunities.