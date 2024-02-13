Protesters in London Demand Ceasefire in Gaza and End to US Aggression in Middle East

Over 2,000 protesters gathered outside Downing Street in London on February 10, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US aggression in the Middle East. The protest, organized by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, US Palestinian Community Action Network, National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, and Students for a Democratic Society, saw a sea of anti-Israel placards and calls to back the resistance and establish a Palestinian state.

Advertisment

Rallying for Palestine

The protesters accused Israel of committing genocide and preparing for an assault on Rafah. Personal stories were shared by speakers, highlighting the role of the US in supporting Israeli military actions. Among the speakers was Younis Zaiden, a Palestinian community member from the Fox Valley, who spoke of his experiences living as a Palestinian Muslim and expressed hope for a free Palestine.

The Call for Resistance

Advertisment

The protesters called for the UK to stop airstrikes on Yemen, attributing attacks to protests against Israel. Chants of "Free Palestine" and "End the occupation" echoed through the streets as the protesters made their demands heard. The protest was a powerful display of solidarity with the people of Gaza and a call for an end to the violence and occupation.

A Cry for Peace

The protest was not just about condemning the actions of Israel and the US, but also about calling for peace and justice for the people of Gaza. The protesters emphasized the need for a two-state solution and for the international community to take action to bring an end to the conflict. The protest was a reminder that the struggle for peace and justice in the Middle East is far from over.

Advertisment

As the protest came to a close, the protesters vowed to continue their fight for justice and peace in the Middle East. The event served as a powerful reminder that the struggle for a free Palestine is a global one, and that the people of Gaza are not forgotten.

Key Points: