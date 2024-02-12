Protest Rally in PoK: Students Demand Justice Amid Electricity and Wheat Crisis

February 12, 2024 - A wave of discontent surges in the Khaplu district of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as members of the National Students Federation (NSF) take to the streets. Their grievances? Inflated electricity bills, exorbitant flour prices, and an acute shortage of this essential commodity.

The Unseen Power Crisis

Ironically, despite generating around 4,000 megawatts of electricity, the locals in PoK are grappling with prolonged power cuts. The situation is so dire that it's not uncommon for them to face outages lasting up to 18 hours a day. This stark contrast between production and supply has left many questioning the efficiency and fairness of the electricity department.

The frequency and duration of these power cuts have not only caused immense inconvenience to the general public but have also severely impacted the business sector. With no respite in sight, the anger and frustration among the residents are palpable.

The Wheat Crisis: A Grain of Truth

Adding fuel to the fire is the ongoing wheat crisis. The locals are burdened with high flour prices while simultaneously dealing with its scarcity. The situation has escalated to such an extent that even the most basic of meals has become a luxury for many households.

The apathetic attitude of the Pakistani government towards these issues has further fueled the anger among the protesters. They accuse the authorities of turning a blind eye to their suffering and failing to provide even the most basic amenities.

A Cry for Change

The protesters, predominantly students, demand cheaper flour and electricity subsidies to alleviate their burdens. They have warned of further action if their grievances are not addressed promptly and adequately. Their voices echo through the streets of Khaplu, a clarion call for change.

As I stand amidst the sea of protesters, their chants reverberating in my ears, I can't help but feel a sense of admiration for their resilience. Despite the odds stacked against them, they refuse to succumb to despair. Instead, they channel their frustration into a united demand for justice.

Their struggle serves as a stark reminder of the harsh realities plaguing PoK. It underscores the urgent need for the Pakistani government to address these long-standing issues and ensure that the rights and well-being of its citizens are protected.

This is more than just a story about inflated bills and commodity shortages. It's a tale of human endurance, of a community fighting against all odds to reclaim their basic rights. And as a journalist, it's my responsibility to bring their voices to the forefront, to ensure that their cries for justice do not go unheard.

