en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

BJP Protests Police Torture in Bhubaneswar, Demands Accountability and Justice

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
BJP Protests Police Torture in Bhubaneswar, Demands Accountability and Justice

A wave of protest swept across the capital city of Bhubaneswar, led by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) workers and the district president, Babu Singh. This unrest was sparked by allegations of police torture against ward no-29 corporator Aparup Narayan Rout. The protest unfolded as a road blockade near the Satsang Vihar on NH-16. The ensuing disruption of traffic lasted for approximately ninety minutes, causing significant disturbance to the city’s daily flow.

Rout had been taken into custody by the Mancheswar police on charges of obstructing repair work on NH-16 and reportedly threatening a female Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). What followed, as per the BJP workers, was a series of alleged inhuman treatments meted out to Rout. They claim that the corporator was subjected to physical assault while in custody and was denied basic amenities, such as water.

Demand for Accountability

The BJP workers rallied for the arrest of the police personnel allegedly involved in the mistreatment. Their voices echoed with the demand for justice for Rout and accountability for those who had crossed the line of duty. This determined protest led to a meeting between the BJP delegation and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarsi.

In the face of the mounting pressure, Commissioner Priyadarsi promised an inquiry into the matter, with potential action to be taken within 48 hours if any wrongdoing is found. This assurance, however, has not entirely appeased the party, which has threatened to stage further protests if the accused police personnel are not held accountable.

0
India Politics Protests
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
35 seconds ago
Indian Penny Stocks Outperform Amidst Moderate Market Surge
The Indian stock market, in the week ending January 12, observed a moderate surge, recording an uptick of 0.75%. Despite this overall upward trend, a certain category of stocks outshone the rest – penny stocks. A series of these lesser-known, low-priced stocks demonstrated a tremendous rise in their value, significantly outpacing the general market movement.
Indian Penny Stocks Outperform Amidst Moderate Market Surge
Hyderabad Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Flying Kites
4 mins ago
Hyderabad Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Flying Kites
Karni Sena's Metropolitan President Arrested: A Blow to the Organization
4 mins ago
Karni Sena's Metropolitan President Arrested: A Blow to the Organization
Logistical Challenges Shadow Tourism Prospects in Lakshadweep
36 seconds ago
Logistical Challenges Shadow Tourism Prospects in Lakshadweep
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
1 min ago
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
The Unique Barter Economy of Assam's Tribes: A Tale of Resilience and Cooperation
4 mins ago
The Unique Barter Economy of Assam's Tribes: A Tale of Resilience and Cooperation
Latest Headlines
World News
Gbajabiamila's Legacy: A Beacon of Development in Surulere
47 seconds
Gbajabiamila's Legacy: A Beacon of Development in Surulere
From Heartbreak to Health: Molly Proudfoot's Transformation with Slimming World
1 min
From Heartbreak to Health: Molly Proudfoot's Transformation with Slimming World
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
1 min
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
2 mins
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
Political Turmoil in Plateau State: PDP Lawmakers Vow to Regain Mandates
2 mins
Political Turmoil in Plateau State: PDP Lawmakers Vow to Regain Mandates
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
2 mins
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
Hull FC's Young Warriors Primed for Pre-Season Debut Against Bradford Bulls
2 mins
Hull FC's Young Warriors Primed for Pre-Season Debut Against Bradford Bulls
Magomed Ankalaev Triumphs Over Johnny Walker in UFC Rematch: Referee Marc Goddard Praised for Handling Controversial Moment
2 mins
Magomed Ankalaev Triumphs Over Johnny Walker in UFC Rematch: Referee Marc Goddard Praised for Handling Controversial Moment
North Dakota High School Sports: Wrestling Wins, Basketball Rankings, and Swimming Victories
2 mins
North Dakota High School Sports: Wrestling Wins, Basketball Rankings, and Swimming Victories
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
47 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app