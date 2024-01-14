BJP Protests Police Torture in Bhubaneswar, Demands Accountability and Justice

A wave of protest swept across the capital city of Bhubaneswar, led by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) workers and the district president, Babu Singh. This unrest was sparked by allegations of police torture against ward no-29 corporator Aparup Narayan Rout. The protest unfolded as a road blockade near the Satsang Vihar on NH-16. The ensuing disruption of traffic lasted for approximately ninety minutes, causing significant disturbance to the city’s daily flow.

Rout had been taken into custody by the Mancheswar police on charges of obstructing repair work on NH-16 and reportedly threatening a female Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). What followed, as per the BJP workers, was a series of alleged inhuman treatments meted out to Rout. They claim that the corporator was subjected to physical assault while in custody and was denied basic amenities, such as water.

Demand for Accountability

The BJP workers rallied for the arrest of the police personnel allegedly involved in the mistreatment. Their voices echoed with the demand for justice for Rout and accountability for those who had crossed the line of duty. This determined protest led to a meeting between the BJP delegation and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarsi.

In the face of the mounting pressure, Commissioner Priyadarsi promised an inquiry into the matter, with potential action to be taken within 48 hours if any wrongdoing is found. This assurance, however, has not entirely appeased the party, which has threatened to stage further protests if the accused police personnel are not held accountable.