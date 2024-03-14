Protest at AIPAC HQ in Washington Calls for US to End Support for Israel Amid Gaza Attacks

WASHINGTON - Demonstrators gathered outside the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) headquarters in Washington, D.C., voicing their opposition to U.S. support for Israel, following the conclusion of AIPAC's annual policy conference. Protestors, including those from the Party For Socialism and Liberation and the Palestinian Youth Movement, demanded an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza and called for a halt to U.S. aid to Israel. Amidst shouts of "Free, Free Palestine," participants expressed their solidarity with the people of Gaza, especially during the challenging times of Ramadan.

The Heart of the Protest

Key figures such as Dr. Karameh Kuemmerle and members of the Palestinian Youth Movement highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, exacerbated by Israeli attacks. Kuemmerle emphasized the moral responsibility to advocate for Gaza's residents, criticizing U.S. complicity through vetoed UN Security Council resolutions. Voices from the protest echoed the sentiment that without U.S. backing, the situation in Israel and Gaza would be markedly different, urging the Biden administration to reconsider its stance and support for Israel.

Unprecedented Crisis in Gaza

The protest comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, initiated after a cross-border attack by Hamas. The offensive has led to the death of over 31,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, and left more than 73,000 injured. The humanitarian crisis is deepened by internal displacement, infrastructure damage, and blockades restricting access to essentials like food, clean water, and medicine. The international community, including the International Court of Justice, has accused Israel of genocide, urging immediate action to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to Gaza's civilians.

Reflecting on US-Israel Relations

The demonstration outside AIPAC headquarters reflects growing concern over the U.S.'s role in the Israel-Palestine conflict. With significant U.S. military and financial support continuing to flow to Israel, critics argue that America's position on human rights and international law is undermined. The protest underscores a call for a reevaluation of U.S. foreign policy towards Israel, advocating for a shift that prioritizes human rights and leads to lasting peace in the region.