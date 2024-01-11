Prospect Heights District 23 Seeks $25.5M Referendum to Boost Education and Infrastructure

In a bid to expand educational opportunities and improve infrastructure, Prospect Heights Elementary School District 23 is rallying its community for a $25.5 million referendum. The proposed funding, set to appear on the March 19, 2024, primary election ballot, aims to address several key areas of the district's operation and future plans. This decision follows a previous $20 million bond referendum, which was turned down by voters last April.

Addressing the Funding Gap

The District intends to use the additional funds to establish full-day kindergarten and early childhood education, a move necessitated by the current lack of capacity to cater to approximately 35% of pre-K and kindergarten students due to space constraints. The referendum also seeks to improve safety and security infrastructure and carry out much-needed repairs on aging facilities. These long-term plans include secure school entries, enhanced traffic flow, security cameras, and energy-efficient upgrades for older buildings.

Aligning with State Mandates

State law now requires that full-day kindergarten be provided by the 2027-28 school year. If the referendum goes through, District 23 plans to offer full-day kindergarten by the 2025-26 school year, two years ahead of the state's deadline. However, if the referendum proposal falls short, the district may be forced to consider program and staff cuts to meet the state requirement.

Financial Implications for Homeowners

For a homeowner with a property valued at $350,000, passing the referendum would mean an additional annual tax of $456. This financial implication is an important factor for voters to consider when casting their ballots in the upcoming primary election. The district is planning to hold four community forums to provide detailed information about the referendum and its potential impact on taxpayers and the community at large.