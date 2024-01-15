en English
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung

In a significant turn of events, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office has officially requested the Korean Bar Association (KBA) to consider disciplinary action against Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the major opposition Democratic Party in South Korea. Lee, a practicing lawyer, is facing multiple criminal charges and is currently standing trial on five separate cases. The charges of corruption, particularly relating to two real estate development projects during his tenure as the mayor of Seongnam, have come under intense scrutiny.

Request Filed Amidst Multiple Charges

The request, filed on December 14th, is based on the Attorney-at-Law Act in South Korea. As per this Act, lawyers are obligated to uphold the dignity of their profession, and any act that undermines this dignity can lead to disciplinary action. The district prosecution office chiefs are required to initiate disciplinary action against lawyers accused of such violations.

The Power of The Korean Bar Association

The Korean Bar Association’s disciplinary committee has the authority to impose a range of penalties on lawyers found violating the profession’s dignity. These penalties range from reprimands to permanent expulsion. The latter carries the weight of an automatic revocation of the lawyer’s license. However, the bar association’s disciplinary committee is likely to defer the primary review process until the final court rulings on Lee’s cases are pronounced.

A Politician in the Eye of the Storm

Lee Jae-myung, already embroiled in legal battles, was recently in the news for surviving a stabbing attack in Busan. This incident has added another layer of controversy to his professional and political career. As a high-ranking opposition leader, Lee’s trials and tribulations are set to have significant implications for South Korea’s political landscape.

Law Politics South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

