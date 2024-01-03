en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines

In a significant stride towards elderly welfare, the Philippines is on the brink of augmenting monetary benefits for its octogenarians and nonagenarians. A proposed law, ratified by both the House of Representatives and the Senate, is currently awaiting the signature of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. The legislation, once in effect, promises to bolster the financial support provided to Filipino citizens in their 80s and 90s.

Expanding the Coverage of the Centenarian Act

The proposed law seeks to augment the existing Centenarian Act, extending its coverage to include more elderly citizens. The legislation includes cash incentives for senior citizens who cross notable age milestones such as 80, 85, 90, and 95. The additional benefits aim not only to motivate the elderly to live longer but also to help sustain their living expenses, medicines, healthcare, and other necessities. The law has been carefully designed to alleviate financial stress and improve the quality of life for the elderly populace.

The Legislative Process and the Status of the Bill

The bicameral conference committee report on the bills has been ratified by both chambers and dispatched to the Office of the President for review and assessment. The law has navigated the legislative corridors with relative efficiency, reaching its final stage before it can be enacted. The President’s signature represents the final approval required for the proposed legislation to come into effect.

Implications for the Future

The introduction of such a law has profound implications for the future of the Philippines. It signals a shift towards a more inclusive society that values its elderly citizens and acknowledges their contributions. It also sets a precedent for future laws and policies aimed at improving the welfare of the elderly. In an era where ageing populations are a global concern, such legislation serves as an example for other nations to emulate in their quest to provide better support for their older citizens.

0
Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
3 mins ago
Arabica Philippines Debuts Maple Latte, Expanding its Global Menu
Arabica Philippines, a cherished coffee shop brand, has enriched its menu with a unique North American-inspired beverage – the Maple Latte. This addition to their diverse menu is in line with the brand’s philosophy of introducing customers to global flavors within the comforting confines of their coffee shops. A Global Flavor Journey Speaking about this
Arabica Philippines Debuts Maple Latte, Expanding its Global Menu
San Fernando City Urges Fisherfolk to Register Boats for Vital Support Services
17 mins ago
San Fernando City Urges Fisherfolk to Register Boats for Vital Support Services
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
19 mins ago
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
Imago Marks a New Chapter with 'Magbabalik', Introduces Kurei and Collaborates with Ebe Dancel
4 mins ago
Imago Marks a New Chapter with 'Magbabalik', Introduces Kurei and Collaborates with Ebe Dancel
Rayver Cruz Talks Marriage Plans with Julie Anne San Jose
6 mins ago
Rayver Cruz Talks Marriage Plans with Julie Anne San Jose
Biomethane: A Viable Energy Alternative or a Misunderstood Resource?
7 mins ago
Biomethane: A Viable Energy Alternative or a Misunderstood Resource?
Latest Headlines
World News
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
17 seconds
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
24 seconds
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
1 min
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
2 mins
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
2 mins
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
2 mins
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
2 mins
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
3 mins
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
3 mins
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app