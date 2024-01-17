Congress Aims to Curb Gun Violence, Proposes Assault Weapon Financing Ban

On a mission to combat gun violence across the United States, Congressman Dan Goldman (NY-10) and Congressman John Larson (CT-01) have recently introduced a groundbreaking piece of legislation - the 'Assault Weapon Financing Accountability Act'. This proposed act is a bold maneuver in the ceaseless battle against gun-related tragedies, aiming to prohibit the use of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) financing for the purchase of assault weapons and ghost gun kits, financial schemes often dubbed as 'Shoot Now, Pay Later' programs.

Should this act pass into law, any importer, manufacturer, or retailer found selling firearms under a BNPL agreement would face a hefty $100,000 civil fine. This penalty would extend to purchasers resorting to this financing method for securing firearms. The motivation behind the bill lies in the apprehension that the immediate availability of assault weapons through BNPL schemes contributes to the escalating gun violence epidemic and possibly facilitates mass shootings.

Goldman's Stance on Gun Safety

Aside from this innovative approach to gun control, Congressman Goldman, a staunch advocate for responsible gun ownership, has co-sponsored other significant gun safety legislations. These include the 'Assault Weapons Ban,' the 'Bipartisan Background Checks Act,' and 'Ethan's Law.' Additionally, he lends his support towards the 'Stop Online Ammunition Sales Act,' the 'Default Proceed Sale Transparency Act,' and the 'Keep Americans Safe Act.' As Vice Chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and Chair of the Dads Caucus Gun Violence Prevention Working Group, Goldman's consistent efforts to pass measures to reduce gun-related tragedies are evident.

While the focus of the act remains domestic, it's worth noting the global implications of the United States' firearm policies. The Caribbean, in particular, has experienced a surge in violent crime and homicide rates due to an increase in illegal gun smuggling from the US. Caribbean leaders have pleaded with the US to assist in combating this crisis, akin to the support they have rendered in the war on drugs. The role of US agencies in the legal export of guns and the consequential impact on importing countries further underscores the need for robust and comprehensive gun control measures such as the 'Assault Weapon Financing Accountability Act.'