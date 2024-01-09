Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy

In a recent development, the National Park Service has withdrawn a contentious proposal to remove a statue of William Penn from Welcome Park in Philadelphia. The proposal, which was part of a broader plan to refurbish the park, met with significant opposition. The move to remove the statue of the founder of Pennsylvania sparked a nationwide debate on the treatment of historical monuments and figures.

Accusations of ‘Cancel Culture’

Rep. Bryan Cutler, Pennsylvania’s Republican House leader, accused the Biden administration of trying to ‘cancel’ Penn, branding the move as an extreme instance of ‘wokeism’ and a misinterpretation of history. He was not alone in his criticism, with an outcry from Republican lawmakers and social media commenters alike.

Backlash Leads to Decision Reversal

Amid the storm of controversy, Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro stated his administration played a vital role in persuading the federal government to reverse the decision. The National Park Service confirmed that no changes to the statue are planned. The focus remains on the rehabilitation of Welcome Park as the country gears up to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

William Penn: A Figure of Historical Significance

William Penn, a Quaker, is an important figure in Pennsylvania’s history. Andrew Murphy, a political science professor at the University of Michigan and a biographer of Penn, commented that Penn might have felt uneasy about having a statue of himself, given the Quaker tradition of modesty and avoidance of personal aggrandizement. Welcome Park, named after the ship that brought Penn to America and marking the site of his former home, the Slate Roof House, holds significant historical value. The park’s close proximity to other important sites such as the Liberty Bell and the National Constitution Center further underscores its importance.