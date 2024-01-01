en English
Africa

Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Prophet Nigel Gaisie, a renowned figure from the Prophetic Hill Chapel in Accra, Ghana, has ushered in the New Year with a series of prophecies for 2024. Known for his focus on Ghanaian politics and the general election, his predictions have often stirred the nation. This year, his prophecies have been particularly intriguing, as he has urged his congregation to pray against negative incidents he claimed were foreseen.

Track Record of Prophecies

Prophet Gaisie has stated that out of 30 prophecies made last year, approximately 27 materialized. A remarkable track record that has caught the attention of many. His predictions for 2024 signal a shift towards prosperity and abundance for nations and individuals, contrasting his previous prophecies.

Highlights of 2024 Predictions

Among the notable prophecies for this year, Gaisie foresees a significant breakthrough in medicine leading to a cure for a deadly disease, with China and the U.S. playing key roles. He prophesied a devastating flooding incident in New York resulting in casualties. In the world of sports, he predicted an unexpected African country would triumph in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Political upheaval also features in his prophecies, with mention of a potential poisoning of a West African president and a coup in a French West African country. However, he believes these can be averted through prayer. The prophet has also predicted that former President Mahama will win the 2024 presidential elections in Ghana and has emphasized the need for vigilance within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Additional Prophecies and Warnings

Gaisie also mentioned the possibility of retaining the current Police Chief as the Inspector General of Police (IGP). He warned of potential casualties in New Juaben and predicted a significant parliamentary majority for the NDC. However, he also cautioned that the 2024 elections could be more contentious than those in 2020.

Among the more controversial prophecies, Gaisie hinted at progress in rights for homosexuals in the coming year and potential misbehavior from the Electoral Commission (EC). As the nation steps into a new year, it remains to be seen how these prophecies will shape the political, social, and economic landscapes.

Africa Ghana Politics
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

