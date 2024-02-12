Promoting Gender Equality: Initiatives Across Transportation, Finance, and Labor

In a bid to promote gender equality and empower women, significant strides are being taken across sectors, from transportation to finance and labor. Here's an overview of these initiatives.

Advertisment

A Safer Journey for Women

In an effort to make public spaces safer and more inclusive, female figures will soon be installed on traffic lights before 2025. This decision follows the successful implementation of similar measures in cities like Vienna and New York. Additionally, bus stops are set to receive improved lighting, addressing a common concern raised by women regarding their safety during evening commutes.

Financial Inclusion and Gender Budgeting

Advertisment

The Ministry of Finance is taking substantial steps towards gender budgeting, aiming to ensure equal financial resources and opportunities for all citizens. With an expected €470,000 in EU support, this initiative seeks to integrate gender perspectives into budgetary policies and decisions. By allocating funds equitably, the ministry hopes to address disparities and promote inclusive economic growth.

Expanding Maternity Leave and Promoting Equality

The Ministry of Labor is planning to increase maternity leave from 18 to 22 weeks, a proposal that has garnered mixed reactions. Supporters argue that this extension will enable new mothers to better balance their professional and personal responsibilities. However, critics express concerns about potential impacts on businesses and employment opportunities for women.

Advertisment

To ensure equality in decision-making processes, equality officers have been appointed in each ministry. Their role is to evaluate the potential impact of policies on both men and women, working towards equal representation and opportunities.

Additional Measures and Initiatives

The National Strategy for Equality encompasses various provisions aimed at supporting women in rural areas, sports, and the justice system. These measures reflect a comprehensive approach to addressing gender disparities and promoting inclusivity across multiple dimensions.