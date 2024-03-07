Prominent Rationalist Leader U. Kalanathan Passes Away at 84, Leaves Legacy of Enlightenment

Early on March 7, U. Kalanathan, a revered rationalist leader and former president of the Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham (KYS), bid farewell to the world at his residence in Vallikkunnu, marking the end of an era in rationalist thought and activism in India. Aged 84, Kalanathan had been suffering from illness for a few weeks before his demise. His life was a testament to the pursuit of rationalism, secularism, and science, influencing countless individuals across the nation.

Advertisment

Life and Legacy

Kalanathan's journey was marked by his relentless advocacy for rationalism and secularism. Serving as the State president and secretary for KYS for many years, and as the national secretary for the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, he championed the cause of rational thought and scientific skepticism. His commitment extended beyond organizations, as he also excelled as a science teacher at Umbichi Haji Higher Secondary School, Chaliyam, until 1995, and played a pivotal role in environmental activism, particularly in the preservation of the mangrove ecosystem at Kadalundi and Vallikkunnu.

Despite his association with the CPI(M) until 1984, Kalanathan remained an independent thinker with a strong leftist vision throughout his life. His political engagement also saw him serve as president of Vallikkunnu grama panchayat for two terms, reflecting his commitment to social service and community development. His contributions to Malayalam language and literature were recognized with the Kerala Sahitya Academy award in 2019, honoring his extensive published works which include critical examinations of religion, rationalism, and secularism.

Advertisment

Final Farewell and Tributes

Following his passing, Kalanathan's body was donated to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, as per his wishes, exemplifying his lifelong dedication to science and humanity. The gesture of body donation further underscores the rationalist principles he lived by, advocating for the advancement of scientific knowledge even in death. Individuals from various sectors paid their respects at his house and at Vallikkunnu grama panchayat, acknowledging his significant contributions to rationalism, education, and social activism.

Kalanathan's departure leaves behind a rich legacy of critical thought, secular activism, and a quest for truth. His published works, including titles such as Is the Soul Real or a Myth?, Religion is the Enemy of Social Progress, and Secularism and Uniform Civil Code, continue to inspire and provoke thought among readers, serving as a lasting tribute to his life's work.

Advertisment

Remembering a Visionary

As reflections on his life and contributions pour in, it's evident that U. Kalanathan's impact on rationalist discourse and secular activism in India is immeasurable. His efforts to promote science education, environmental conservation, and critical thinking have left an indelible mark on Kerala's cultural and intellectual landscape. Survived by his wife, M.K. Shobhana, and son Shameer, Kalanathan's legacy is not just in the memories of those who knew him but in the continued relevance of his work and ideals in today's society.

The life of U. Kalanathan serves as a beacon for future generations, illustrating the power of rational thought and the importance of questioning established norms. As we bid him farewell, we are reminded of the enduring value of his contributions to the rationalist movement and the broader discourse on human rights, secularism, and scientific inquiry. His legacy inspires us to pursue truth with courage and conviction, fostering a world that values reason over superstition and dogma.