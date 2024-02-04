Prominent Nigerian Political Figure Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim Dies at 73

The political landscape of Nigeria experienced a significant loss as Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim, former Governor of Yobe State and astute senator, passed away at the age of 73. Sen. Bukar's demise occurred in Saudi Arabia, where he had been receiving treatment for a long-standing illness. His death was confirmed in a statement by Mamman Mohammed, the Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the current Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

Sen. Bukar, a prominent political figure in Nigeria, served as the Governor of Yobe State from 1992 to 1993 and later from 1999 to 2007. His tenure as governor saw him implement significant changes to the state's emirates, a testament to his dedication to the state's governance. Following his governorship, Sen. Bukar further served his people by representing the Yobe East constituency as a senator, strengthening his legacy of service.

The Loss Felt

Sen. Bukar's death has prompted mourning across Yobe State, with many recognizing the void his passing has left. Governor Buni expressed deep shock and regret at the news, reflecting the high regard in which Sen. Bukar was held.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the state, Governor Buni has taken over the arrangements for Sen. Bukar's state burial and honour. His body will be interred in Saudi Arabia, with condolences being received at the Government House Mosque in Damaturu. As the state mourn his loss, Governor Buni prayed for his forgiveness and admission into paradise.