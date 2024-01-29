Prominent NC Leaders Defect to BJP Amid Abdullahs' Umrah

While two of the National Conference's (NC) prominent political leaders, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, were performing Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, a significant political shift was taking place back home. Some of their party members had defected to India's major national political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a development contrary to the spiritual journey and prayers of the Abdullahs.

Defection of NC Leaders to BJP

Several top leaders of the NC from the Jammu region, including district president Sanjeev Khajuria, joined the BJP. Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes and leadership, these leaders officially joined the BJP at the party's headquarters in Jammu, where they were received by the party’s Jammu and Kashmir Unit Chief Ravinder Raina, along with other leaders. This move marks a significant setback to the Farooq Abdullah-led party.

A Major Political Shift

The defection of these leaders from the NC, which has traditionally maintained a strong presence in the region, to the BJP signifies a substantial political realignment. This development could potentially affect the regional power dynamics, particularly in the context of Jammu and Kashmir, where the NC has historically been influential. The BJP state unit chief took a dig at the India bloc, stating that their ill-alliance has failed due to PM Modi's popularity.

Implications for the Future

This political realignment may have future implications, especially with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on the horizon. Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta urged the party workers to strengthen the BJP's presence at the booth level, highlighting the BJP's dedication to serving the people and tackling the challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir. J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina expressed confidence in the new entrants' ability to gather maximum votes and support for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He further emphasized the BJP's commitment to the people's welfare and inclusive approach, marking a new chapter in the political landscape of the region.