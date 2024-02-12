Prominent Leaders Join BJP in Haryana Ahead of Elections

In a significant political development, former Minister Krishan Murti Hooda, along with other prominent leaders, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana on Monday. The event took place at the inauguration of a new BJP office, which saw the presence of international boxer Vijender Singh and his wife.

Advertisment

A Shift in Allegiance

Krishan Murti Hooda, an arch-rival of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, announced his decision to leave the Congress party due to humiliation and the father-son duo's control over it. Along with him, former Deputy Speaker Azaad Mohammad, international wrestler Saweety Boora, and her husband Deepak Niwas Hooda also joined the BJP.

A Welcome Move

Advertisment

Prominent BJP leaders, including Subhash Barala, Jawahar Yadav, and Om Prakash Dhankar, welcomed the new members into the party. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted the importance of their inclusion, stating that their experience and leadership would significantly contribute to the party's growth.

Inspired by Leadership

Saweety Boora, an international wrestler, expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's work, which inspired her to join the BJP. She believes that the party's focus on infrastructural development and character building aligns with her values.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the gathering, highlighting the state government's initiatives such as identifying poor families through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), delegating powers to various departments, and creating e-libraries. He also mentioned that India would become the world's third-largest economic power under the Prime Minister's leadership.

This move is seen as a significant political development in the region, with the BJP gaining substantial ground ahead of the upcoming elections. The influx of experienced leaders is expected to strengthen the party's position and broaden its appeal to voters.

In conclusion, the recent induction of Krishan Murti Hooda and others into the BJP marks a notable shift in the political landscape of Haryana. As the party continues to focus on development and character building, it remains to be seen how this move will impact the state's political dynamics in the future.