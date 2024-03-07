Prominent Kashmir Politician Muzaffar Baig Snubs PM Modi's Rally Over Seating Snub

In a notable incident at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffar Baig, demonstrated his disapproval of the seating arrangements by leaving before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival. Baig, honored with the Padma Shri, and his spouse, Safeena Baig, chairperson of DDC Baramulla, found themselves among the public gallery, sparking controversy.

Unexpected Turn of Events

The occurrence unfolded when Baig and his wife arrived at the venue around 10:30 AM, anticipating to partake in the government function. However, the seating assignment was perceived as a slight, conflating a state event with a political rally, leading to their prompt departure. Safeena Baig publicly voiced her discontent, highlighting the lack of respect shown towards her husband's stature.

Seating Arrangement Controversy

This incident has stirred discussions around the protocol and respect accorded to political figures at official events. The decision to seat a Padma Shri awardee and former deputy chief minister alongside general members of the public and party workers has raised questions about the organizational considerations of the J&K administration.

Broader Implications

The fallout from this episode is likely to reverberate beyond the immediate embarrassment for the event organizers. It underscores the delicate balance of respect, protocol, and political considerations in Jammu and Kashmir's complex socio-political landscape. As stakeholders reflect on this incident, the importance of meticulous planning and sensitivity in handling such high-profile events is ever more apparent.