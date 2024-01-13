en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Prominent Iowa Republican Donor Backs Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:44 pm EST
Prominent Iowa Republican Donor Backs Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid

Donald Trump has received an influential endorsement for the upcoming 2024 Republican presidential nominating process from Bruce Rastetter, a notable Iowa Republican donor. Rastetter publicly expressed his support for the former president at a Bloomberg News roundtable event in Des Moines, Iowa. Rastetter, who also backed Trump in the 2020 election, offered a prediction that Trump would secure a decisive victory in the Iowa caucuses, citing a prevailing sense of nostalgia for Trump’s presidency among the state’s agriculture-centric population.

Significance of Iowa Caucuses

The Iowa caucuses hold a special place in American politics. They mark the official commencement of the nominating process, with the next one scheduled for January 15, 2024. As such, a victory in this early contest can set the stage and momentum for a candidate’s campaign in subsequent states. This makes Rastetter’s endorsement and his prediction of Trump’s decisive victory significant, as it could potentially sway the outcome of the caucuses and impact the trajectory of the 2024 Republican nomination.

Rastetter’s Support and Its Implications

Rastetter’s endorsement wasn’t made lightly or impulsively. It comes after considerable contemplation, and it’s not just about personal preference. His support appears to reflect a broader sentiment within the state’s Republican constituency. It signals an affinity for Trump’s policies, particularly those related to agriculture and trade with China, topics that deeply resonate with the people of Iowa. Rastetter has been a generous political donor, with donations totaling $1.7 million, and the largest share of his contributions going to Iowa candidates. This further underscores the potential impact of his endorsement.

Trump’s Campaign Strategy

In the meantime, former President Trump has revealed a shift in his campaign strategy. He has canceled three out of four in-person commit to caucus rallies and will instead hold telerallies. This decision comes amidst updates on his legal troubles and a survey on Americans’ support for disqualifying Trump from presidential ballots. It remains to be seen how these developments will impact his campaign and the sentiment of his supporters, both in Iowa and nationwide.

0
Agriculture Politics United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
51 mins ago
Malta's Local Food Producers Face Unfair Competition: A Call for Sustainable Practices
In the wake of increasing competition from imported goods and multinational supermarkets, Malta’s traditional food producers, inclusive of bakers and farmers, are witnessing a significant decline. The dwindling number of traditional bakeries, which has plunged from around 160 to 60, mirrors the threat faced by these local producers. The preference of foreign residents for supermarket
Malta's Local Food Producers Face Unfair Competition: A Call for Sustainable Practices
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Tartus Tragedy: Severe Weather Conditions Claim Lives and Displace Individuals
1 hour ago
Tartus Tragedy: Severe Weather Conditions Claim Lives and Displace Individuals
Indian Onion Export Restrictions Cause Global Concern
1 hour ago
Indian Onion Export Restrictions Cause Global Concern
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
1 hour ago
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
Latest Headlines
World News
EU's Silence on Donald Tusk's New Illiberal Turn in Poland Raises Questions
5 seconds
EU's Silence on Donald Tusk's New Illiberal Turn in Poland Raises Questions
A Dietary Solution to Anxiety: Insights from Dr. Uma Naidoo's 'Calm Your Mind with Food'
11 seconds
A Dietary Solution to Anxiety: Insights from Dr. Uma Naidoo's 'Calm Your Mind with Food'
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue; Pro-Palestine Rally in Indonesia Reflects Global Concern
32 seconds
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue; Pro-Palestine Rally in Indonesia Reflects Global Concern
AS Monaco's Unexpected Defeat Against Reims in Ligue 1
34 seconds
AS Monaco's Unexpected Defeat Against Reims in Ligue 1
New 'Troublemaker' President Elected in Taiwan, Defying Beijing's Warnings
2 mins
New 'Troublemaker' President Elected in Taiwan, Defying Beijing's Warnings
Iowa Caucuses: Republican Voters to Brave Subzero Temperatures in First Primary Event
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses: Republican Voters to Brave Subzero Temperatures in First Primary Event
Alan Cumming's Humorous Stint on Saturday Kitchen Amid Criticism of UK PM's Transgender Rights Stance
3 mins
Alan Cumming's Humorous Stint on Saturday Kitchen Amid Criticism of UK PM's Transgender Rights Stance
Novak Djokovic Poised for Continued Success at the Australian Open 2024
3 mins
Novak Djokovic Poised for Continued Success at the Australian Open 2024
Political Turbulence in Mumbai: Will Milind Deora Switch Allegiances?
3 mins
Political Turbulence in Mumbai: Will Milind Deora Switch Allegiances?
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app