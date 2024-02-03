'Project Nyay': Indian National Congress Pioneers Transparent Election Ticket Distribution in Odisha

The Indian National Congress, in an innovative approach, is gearing up to implement a novel system, christened 'Project Nyay', in Odisha. The objective is to streamline the distribution of party tickets for forthcoming elections, ensuring utmost transparency in the process.

Mapping the Ground with Project Nyay

Overseen by Praveen Pathak, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Madhya Pradesh, the project involves conducting comprehensive surveys. These surveys are designed to cover larger sample sizes to identify suitable candidates on the ground. This initiative is expected to create a more level playing field, enabling anyone, especially young individuals with a keen interest in politics, to apply for a party ticket.

A Digital Leap: Online Applications and Reviews

The party is set to introduce an online platform and electronic application forms, taking a step towards digitization. This move is anticipated to widen the reach and simplify the application process. The data collected through these platforms will be reviewed in its raw, unedited form by various committees within the party. This ensures that the decision-making process for ticket distribution remains unbiased and transparent.

Revamping Selection Criteria: Merit Over Connections

In a departure from traditional practices, the Odisha Congress has appealed to potential candidates to refrain from engaging in bribery for ticket assurance. The party underscores that performance and ground work, not lobbying or familial connections, will impact candidate selection. However, potential candidates with family ties in politics will not be disregarded, provided they prove competent and active at the grassroots level.

Infusing Fresh Talent and Forming Alliances

Addressing challenges such as internal disputes over ticket distribution and a diminishing electoral presence, the Congress is also placing emphasis on infusing fresh talent into its ranks. Those who narrowly lost in previous elections will be given another chance, indicating a shift towards meritocracy. The party is also focusing on regions with strong support bases and attempting to form strategic alliances with other parties to consolidate opposition votes.

By adopting a more systematic approach to candidate selection, the Congress aims to improve its performance in the upcoming elections, while setting a precedent for other political parties to follow.