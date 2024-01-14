en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America’s Future

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America’s Future

Unveiled recently, Project 2025 is a comprehensive policy proposal presented by The Heritage Foundation, in collaboration with an astounding 80 other conservative organizations. The grand vision it outlines for the United States hinges on the election of a Republican president, potentially Donald Trump, in the next national election. The document, carefully designed to be enacted within the first 180 days of the new administration, sharpens focus on a litany of conservative priorities.

A Call for Systemic Changes

Among the actions proposed in the document are the replacement of government workers who are perceived as part of the ‘deep state’, the elimination of diversity initiatives, and the dismantling of federal protections for abortion. Project 2025 does not shy away from controversial proposals, including the privatization of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and cuts to the visas available for international students.

Surveillance and Abortion

Further raising eyebrows, the proposal suggests leveraging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for increased abortion surveillance. It also recommends the removal of a Department of Defense policy that provides financial assistance for travel related to abortion. These proposed changes to abortion policy mirror the staunchly conservative stance of the potential Republican administration.

Implications for the Future

Despite Trump’s current preoccupations with political rivalries and legal challenges, the Project 2025 agenda could serve as a blueprint for his potential administration. This possibility is alarming, given the radical departure it represents from the views of most Americans on issues like abortion and contraception. In addition, it poses potential risks to election security and personal privacy. As Bruce Rastetter, a major Iowa Republican donor, predicts a resounding Iowa caucus victory for Trump in 2024, the state, heavily reliant on agriculture, continues to harbor nostalgia for the former president’s tenure in the White House.

0
Politics United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
15 seconds ago
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
In a significant political switch, former Congress leader and ex-Lok Sabha MP, Milind Deora has announced his decision to leave the Congress party to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in Maharashtra. His official induction into the party is scheduled for 2 pm at Chief Minister Shinde’s Varsha residence. This move follows Deora’s growing
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration
2 mins ago
Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration
Global Events Stir Interest: A Review of Recent Happenings
2 mins ago
Global Events Stir Interest: A Review of Recent Happenings
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
1 min ago
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
Lodge Owner Fatally Shot Over Money Dispute in Kolhapur
1 min ago
Lodge Owner Fatally Shot Over Money Dispute in Kolhapur
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
1 min ago
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
Latest Headlines
World News
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
15 seconds
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
33 seconds
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
35 seconds
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
36 seconds
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
1 min
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
1 min
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
1 min
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration
2 mins
Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration
Global Events Stir Interest: A Review of Recent Happenings
2 mins
Global Events Stir Interest: A Review of Recent Happenings
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app