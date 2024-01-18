en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Progressive Conservatives in Nova Scotia Accused of Controlling Legislature Committees

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
Progressive Conservatives in Nova Scotia Accused of Controlling Legislature Committees

In a move that deviates from Premier Tim Houston’s earlier commitments to accountability, Progressive Conservative MLAs in Nova Scotia are using their majorities on legislature committees to control witness appearances and discussion topics. Since the PCs gained power in August 2021, this trend of restricting opposing views is becoming increasingly apparent. Concrete evidence of this behavior includes blocking a paramedics’ union from testifying before an ambulance services report was released and altering proposed committee meeting titles to align with their agenda.

Political Partisanship and Protectionism

These actions have led to accusations of political partisanship and protectionism towards senior officials. A recent motion that allows deputy ministers to decide their department’s representation at meetings has raised eyebrows. Opposition members have criticized this move, asserting that deputies should be accountable for their departments.

The Quality of Committee Proceedings at Stake

Tom Urbaniak, a political scientist at Cape Breton University, has voiced concerns over the quality of committee proceedings. The potential for excluding valuable information from legislative discussions is worrisome. Urbaniak advocates for more openness in committees and encourages a freer exchange of ideas and discussions.

Implications of the Current Situation

The current situation has far-reaching implications. The restrictions imposed on the committees’ work hinder the flow of ideas and information. A pattern of excluding witnesses often leads to the omission of crucial information. This, coupled with the growing trend of political posturing and partisan sniping over committee business, is threatening the very essence of legislative discussions in Nova Scotia.

0
Canada Politics
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
3 mins ago
Fatal Collision on Highway 7 Claims Two Lives
Friday afternoon marked a tragic day for two families as a fatal collision on Highway 7 near Wildwood Avenue in Minnetrista claimed the lives of two individuals. The SUV driver, Darren Tombers, a 40-year-old man from Watertown, and his passenger, Shawna Jacobson, a 30-year-old woman from Brooten, were pronounced dead at the scene. An Unexpected
Fatal Collision on Highway 7 Claims Two Lives
Kamloops on the Verge of Cultural Transformation: $7 Million Allocation Considered for Arts Centre Design
27 mins ago
Kamloops on the Verge of Cultural Transformation: $7 Million Allocation Considered for Arts Centre Design
Silver-haired Bats in Canada Found Singing: A New Discovery
28 mins ago
Silver-haired Bats in Canada Found Singing: A New Discovery
New Brunswick Premier's Cross-Country Fundraising Sparks Controversy
8 mins ago
New Brunswick Premier's Cross-Country Fundraising Sparks Controversy
Mosaic Forest Management Pivots to Carbon Offset Trading amid Climate Concerns
14 mins ago
Mosaic Forest Management Pivots to Carbon Offset Trading amid Climate Concerns
Jim Rutherford's Leadership Shapes a Promising Future for the Vancouver Canucks
23 mins ago
Jim Rutherford's Leadership Shapes a Promising Future for the Vancouver Canucks
Latest Headlines
World News
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
2 mins
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
India to Fence Myanmar Border; Ayodhya Preps for Ram Temple Event; HS Prannoy in Badminton Semifinal
3 mins
India to Fence Myanmar Border; Ayodhya Preps for Ram Temple Event; HS Prannoy in Badminton Semifinal
Current U.S. and Global News Highlights: Health, Finance, and International Relations
3 mins
Current U.S. and Global News Highlights: Health, Finance, and International Relations
Lawrence Shankland's Future Uncertain Amid Contract Negotiations
3 mins
Lawrence Shankland's Future Uncertain Amid Contract Negotiations
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
3 mins
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
Borno State Governor Advocates for Improved Local Government Elections
3 mins
Borno State Governor Advocates for Improved Local Government Elections
Demand for Landmark Report on Vaping Health Risks Amid Rising Injuries
3 mins
Demand for Landmark Report on Vaping Health Risks Amid Rising Injuries
Harlequins Triumph Over Ulster in European Champions Cup, Lynagh Shines
3 mins
Harlequins Triumph Over Ulster in European Champions Cup, Lynagh Shines
The Future of Darby Allin in AEW: A Look at the Landscape Post-Sting
3 mins
The Future of Darby Allin in AEW: A Look at the Landscape Post-Sting
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
48 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app