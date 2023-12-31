en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

‘ProGlas’ Rally in Serbia: A Cry for Electoral Transparency

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:51 pm EST
‘ProGlas’ Rally in Serbia: A Cry for Electoral Transparency

Belgrade, the capital city of Serbia, was teeming with discontented citizens on December 30, 2023, as thousands gathered under the banner of the ‘ProGlas’ initiative to voice their protest against the alleged electoral fraud in the parliamentary and local elections held on December 17, 2023. The rally, which marked a significant moment of civic engagement, was underscored by demands for freedom over censorship, truth over prevailing narratives, and transparency in the electoral process.

Seeking Electoral Integrity

The ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), led by President Aleksandar Vucic, claimed victory with 46.72% of the votes. However, the opposition alliance, Serbia Against Violence, who secured second place with 23.56% of the vote, contested the result. Allegations of irregularities, including vote-buying and ballot box stuffing, sparked widespread public discontent. Protestors called for the annulment of the election results and demanded new elections.

(Read Also: Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud)

A Cry for Democracy

Amidst the wave of protests, a significant event occurred when demonstrators attempted to storm the Belgrade city hall. The attempt resulted in the arrest of more than 30 protestors. The opposition alliance, along with other groups, alleged many irregularities, including illegal voting by ethnic-Serb voters from neighboring Bosnia. The protestors’ main demand was for the European Union to facilitate new elections and establish an independent investigation committee for the alleged irregularities.

(Read Also: Serbian Students Stage 24-Hour Blockade in Protest Against Election Fraud)

International Reaction and Future Implications

International observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reported that the electoral process was unfair. They pointed out the media bias, the improper influence of President Vucic, and voting irregularities as factors that gave the SNS an unfair advantage. Several Western nations also voiced their concern over the electoral process. Despite the escalating tension and demands for transparency, President Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic dismissed the claims, alleging foreign plotting. The Republic Election Commission (RIK) also dismissed an appeal by the opposition alliance to annul the vote results.

This series of events in Serbia underscores the citizens’ yearning for a democratic society free from censorship and electoral fraud. The ‘ProGlas’ rally, therefore, represents a critical juncture in Serbia’s political landscape, as it encapsulates the citizens’ dissent against the status quo and their collective demand for change and transparency in the electoral process.

Read More

0
Elections Politics Serbia
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid Dissatisfaction with Biden-Trump Rematch

By Nitish Verma

Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Barred from Pakistan Legislative Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Presidential Term Amidst Controversy ...
@Democratic Republic of Congo · 2 hours
Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Presidential Term Amidst Controversy ...
heart comment 0
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom

By Rizwan Shah

Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom
Navigating the Tumultuous Political Landscape of 2023 in the U.S.

By Justice Nwafor

Navigating the Tumultuous Political Landscape of 2023 in the U.S.
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns Against Second UPND Term in Zambia

By Geeta Pillai

NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns Against Second UPND Term in Zambia
Latest Headlines
World News
Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video
17 seconds
Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
31 seconds
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Somalia's Path to Normalcy: PM Vows to Remove Roadblocks in Mogadishu
38 seconds
Somalia's Path to Normalcy: PM Vows to Remove Roadblocks in Mogadishu
High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service
5 mins
High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
6 mins
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
8 mins
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
8 mins
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
9 mins
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
10 mins
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
31 seconds
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
30 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
31 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
44 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
59 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
5 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app