Business

Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings

Political Marketing Strategist and Professor, Kobby Mensah, recently highlighted the critical need to avoid antagonism when unmasking wrongdoings within political systems. This statement was made in the light of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ltd (SML)’s 3 billion deal, which has been a subject of heated debate and scrutiny.

Political Scientist Defends GRA and SML

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a renowned Political Scientist, has risen to defend the embattled GRA and SML, urging critics to gain a thorough understanding of SML’s audit benefits before levying uninformed criticisms. Gyampo further suggested that President Akufo-Addo’s suspension order indicates a possible misunderstanding of SML’s instrumental role in curbing fuel theft via under-declaration.

Mensah Calls for Judicious Investigation

Mensah, while speaking on Starr Today, voiced his apprehensions that probes into entities like SML could be driven by personal interest rather than the pursuit of transparency and accountability. He urged for judicious consideration and fact-checking to avoid unnecessary confrontations and escalations.

Questionable Motives Behind Investigation

Mensah also cast doubts on the intentions behind the commencement of the investigation into SML. He hinted that it might have been instigated by individuals with specific interests, considering the intricate and technical nature of the petroleum sector. This, he believes, underscores the importance of not creating antagonism whilst exposing the misdeeds within political systems.

Business Ghana Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

