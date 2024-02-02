FRSC Chairman Proposes Entrepreneurial Model to Boost Public Sector Productivity

In a bid to bolster productivity within Nigeria's public sector amidst dwindling revenues, Prof Tunji Olaopa, the chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FRSC), has put forth a series of strategies. During a series of interactive sessions with the commission staff, Olaopa underscored the pivotal role of internal communication in successful management and outlined the expectations of President Bola Tinubu for the public service.

One of the key recommendations made by Olaopa is the cautious implementation of the Oronsaye Report to curtail governance costs. The report, a comprehensive investigation into Nigeria's public sector, offers insights and strategies to streamline operations and reduce expenses.

Audit and Review

Prof Olaopa also stressed the need for a rigorous public expenditure review. He suggested that a thorough audit of public expenditure would reveal areas of wastage, redundancies, and inefficiencies. This, coupled with a focus on human resource accounting, he believes, would ensure tangible returns on investments in the public service.

Another significant proposal from Olaopa is a shift towards a more entrepreneurial model of civil service. He believes that transforming the service's 'IQ' through improved recruitment, promotion, and talent management processes would greatly enhance productivity. He also called for a resolution to the public service wage and incentive dilemma to attract skilled personnel.

Industrial Harmony and Partnership

Olaopa highlighted the necessity for industrial harmony and a strong partnership between social partners to enable effective policy implementation. He concluded by mentioning the government's expectation for the FRSC to facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitization of the federal bureaucracy in alignment with the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda.