Prof Ojaruega to Spearhead Youth Empowerment Lecture in Delta, Aims to Reshape Leadership

Delta State gears up for a pivotal event focused on youth empowerment and leadership transformation, with Prof. Enajite Eseoghene Ojaruega at the helm. Scheduled for April 17, 2024, at Wetland Hotel, Ughelli, the Advocate Group's 10th anniversary will spotlight 'Youth Empowerment and Leadership Evolution: Rethinking Nigeria's Leadership Recruitment Process'. This initiative seeks to ignite discussions and strategies vital for nurturing the next generation of leaders.

Empowering the Youth: A Vision for Nigeria's Future

As key speaker, Prof. Ojaruega's involvement underscores the event's gravitas. Her extensive research in African literature and gender studies, coupled with her leadership roles at Delta State University, positions her as a beacon for youth empowerment. The lecture series aims to be more than an academic discourse, intending to foster actionable insights for integrating the youth into leadership roles. Stakeholders from academia, policy-making, and civil society will converge to exchange ideas, making this a landmark occasion for all involved.

Leadership Evolution: A Multifaceted Approach

The selection of Prof. Ojaruega by the Advocate Lecture Series Board of Council, led by Mr. Abraham Ogbodo, highlights a commitment to excellence and innovation. Beyond the academic sphere, Prof. Ojaruega’s engagement with community initiatives and international research projects amplifies her impact on youth and societal development. The lecture series promises a comprehensive exploration of leadership evolution, with keynote addresses and panel discussions designed to challenge existing paradigms and propose new strategies for leadership recruitment and empowerment in Nigeria.

Inspiring Change Through Dialogue and Collaboration

By uniting thought leaders and stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, the lecture series aspires to catalyze positive change and chart a course towards a more inclusive and empowered society. Prof. Ojaruega’s keynote speech, anticipated with great interest, is expected to lay the groundwork for a transformative dialogue on leadership in Nigeria. The event not only celebrates the Advocate Group's decade-long journey but also marks a step forward in rethinking leadership recruitment processes for Nigeria's youth, aiming to inspire innovative solutions and foster a brighter future.