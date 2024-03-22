Prof. Nnaji Urges State Govs to Embrace PPP for Power Supply, Advocates Regional Grids

At the Nigeria Public Private Partnership Network (NPPPN) meeting in Abuja, Prof. Bath Nnaji, the CEO of Geometric Power Ltd, challenged State Governors to collaborate with private sector operators to enhance their power supply infrastructure. This initiative, he proposed, could leverage the decentralization of electricity enabled by the recent Electricity Act of 2023 to establish regional electricity grids, addressing the financial and technical challenges of developing power infrastructure independently.

Advertisment

Decentralization and the Call for State Participation

Prof. Nnaji highlighted the passage of the Electricity Act of 2023 as a pivotal moment for states, granting them the authority to manage their power infrastructure. Despite this empowerment, he cautioned that the financial and technological demands of power infrastructure development are substantial. With costs potentially reaching $1.5 million per megawatt, depending on the fuel source, Nnaji stressed the importance of states exploring public-private partnerships (PPPs) and regional collaborations to mitigate these challenges. He warned that failure to adopt such a cooperative approach could regress the country to the inefficient days reminiscent of NEPA, the defunct national electric power authority.

Enhancing Power Supply through PPPs

Advertisment

During his address, Nnaji underscored the effectiveness of PPPs in delivering successful power infrastructure projects. He called for a shift towards cost-reflective tariffs to further incentivize private sector participation and urged states to implement and enforce regulations to deter power theft. The discussion extended to the broader impacts of decentralized electricity on local economies, emphasizing the potential for improved efficiency, responsiveness to local needs, and reduced vulnerability to systemic disruptions.

Support and Commitment to PPP Frameworks

The Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Michael Ohiani, reflected on the meeting as a crucial platform for addressing the nation's power challenges. He praised the commitment of the 26 Nigerian states that have enacted their PPP laws, highlighting the significance of such legislation in attracting private sector investment into state-level infrastructure projects. The ICRC pledged ongoing support for members of the NPPPN seeking to undertake PPP projects and for states aiming to develop their PPP legal frameworks.

The discussion at the NPPPN meeting marks a critical step towards redefining Nigeria's approach to power supply infrastructure. By advocating for PPPs and regional electricity grids, Prof. Nnaji and other stakeholders envision a future where efficient, reliable power can drive economic growth and development across the nation. As states begin to navigate the opportunities and challenges of this decentralized landscape, the collective efforts towards sustainable, collaborative power solutions may indeed light the path to progress.