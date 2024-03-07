Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Advocates Indigenous Knowledge at Central Regional STEM Durbar

Last Saturday, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Minister of Education, graced the Central Regional Students/Youth and Nananom Durbar at Abeadze Dominase Community Park. The event, focused on empowering and connecting tradition with tomorrow's leaders, saw a significant gathering of students, educators, and dignitaries, including the sod-cutting ceremony for the King Mansa Musah Central Regional Stem-novation Centre.

Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders

During her speech, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasized the importance of bridging gaps between traditional knowledge and modern innovation. She highlighted the dynamic nature of society and the necessity for communities to set their own agendas, learn from mistakes, and grow. Encouraging curiosity among students, she urged them to explore their heritage and the values that have sustained their communities.

STEM Education Takes Center Stage

The Abeadze Dominase event was not just a platform for speeches but also showcased an exhibition by various basic and senior high schools in the Central Region. Students presented innovative projects, demonstrating the practical application of STEM education. The highlight of the day was the sod-cutting ceremony for the ultramodern STEM Centre, named after King Mansa Musah, led by Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Omanhen of Abeadze Traditional Area. This new facility aims to advance STEM education and empower the youth to tackle both local and global challenges effectively.

Collaboration for a Brighter Future

Among the speakers were Mr. Abraham Dwuma Odoom, former Deputy Minister of Health, and Mr. Dominik Kleeman, CEO of Nexis Africa Ltd. Their presence underscored the collaborative effort between the government, private sector, and community leaders in promoting STEM education in the region. This partnership is crucial in ensuring that the youth of Central Region have access to quality education and the tools necessary to innovate and excel in a rapidly changing world.

The gathering at Abeadze Dominase marks a significant step towards integrating traditional wisdom with modern technological education. It not only celebrates the region's commitment to STEM but also highlights the role of leadership and community in nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders. As the King Mansa Musah Central Regional Stem-novation Centre rises, so do the hopes for a brighter, more innovative future for the youth of Ghana.