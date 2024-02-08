Former NMA President Prof. Faduyile Announces Ondo Governor Bid

In a compelling turn of events, Prof. Adedayo Faduyile, former National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and a distinguished professor of medicine, has thrown his hat into the political ring. On February 8, 2024, Faduyile announced his candidacy for the Ondo state governorship on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), setting the stage for a fascinating contest in the upcoming elections.

With a glittering medical career under his belt, including a stint as a consultant, Prof. Faduyile brings an impressive resume to the political arena. He confidently asserts his suitability for the role, stating that his experience and vision make him a superior choice compared to the current governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and other aspirants.

Faduyile's previous political endeavor in 2020 saw him withdraw in favor of the incumbent due to zoning agreements. However, with the current governor hailing from the south, he sees no reason to suppress his ambition this time around.

A Blueprint for Holistic Transformation

Central to Faduyile's campaign is a comprehensive plan to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in Ondo State. His proposal includes radical steps to revamp the state's health and education systems, improve infrastructure, explore renewable energy, promote tourism, engage youth in technology and AI, develop sports, and modernize farming practices.

In the realm of healthcare, Faduyile envisions making Ondo State a hub for modern medicine, leveraging his extensive experience in the field. Similarly, he aims to establish the state as a citadel of education, a food basket of Nigeria, and a safe, technologically advanced region.

Embracing Democratic Processes

Open to any primary election method the party leadership decides on, Faduyile expresses a personal preference for direct primaries, believing it to be the most democratic approach. He exudes confidence in his ability to win the primaries, irrespective of the method used, demonstrating a commitment to the democratic process and the will of the people.

As the race for the Ondo state governorship heats up, Prof. Adedayo Faduyile's entry into the fray promises to bring a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to the table. With his focus on holistic transformation and commitment to democratic principles, Faduyile is urging the people of Ondo State to join him on this journey towards a new beginning.