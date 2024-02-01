Pro-Palestinian Protests Shadow Biden's Michigan Visit Following UAW's Endorsement

President Joe Biden's visit to Michigan on Thursday was marked by a wave of pro-Palestinian protests. The visit, which came in the wake of the United Auto Workers' (UAW) endorsement of Biden, saw around 150 demonstrators gather outside a union hall in Detroit. The president, however, did not meet with Arab American representatives, leading to frustration within this crucial voting demographic.

UAW's Endorsement Amid Protest

The UAW President, Shawn Fain, recently announced the union's backing of Biden, highlighting his alignment with the working class. The endorsement came in the midst of the president's visit to the state—a critical battleground in the run-up to the 2024 election. Yet, the endorsement was overshadowed by the protests sparked by Biden's support for Israel during the recent conflict in Gaza—a stance that has drawn criticism from pro-Palestinian quarters.

Arab American Dissatisfaction

The Arab American community, which constitutes around 5% of the Michigan vote, expressed its discontent with the president's stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict. The absence of a meeting with Arab Americans during Biden's visit further exacerbated this sentiment. The demonstrations, featuring chants and waving of Palestinian flags, were a stark manifestation of the community's dissatisfaction. Biden's campaign, however, believes that support from union workers could help counterbalance this decline in support.

White House Response and Future Strategies

The White House criticized the protesters' chant—'from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free'—as a call to dismantle Israel. Palestine activists, however, argue that it's a call for equal rights. In a response to the protests, the White House announced that senior administration officials would visit Michigan to engage with community leaders regarding the conflict. Biden, during a National Prayer Breakfast, expressed his desire for peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians, while referencing the threat of Islamophobia and antisemitism.

Biden's Michigan visit is part of a broader effort to build support ahead of the 2024 election, particularly in a state that has seen a Democratic shift in recent years. Despite some Democratic support for his approach to the Gaza conflict, a divide among voters persists, as highlighted by recent polls and primary election sentiments. The president's challenge will be to keep this critical state in his corner while navigating the complex political landscape.